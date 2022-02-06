WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue sophomore Zach Edey has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.
It is given to the nation's top center, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Feb. 4.
Edey is joined on the watch list by Auburn's Walker Kessler, Connecticut's Adam Sonogo, Duke's Mark Williams, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Providence's Nate Watson.
Edey, a 7-foot, 4-inch sophomore center from Toronto, is averaging 15.0 points,7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in a mere 18.8 minutes per contest. He is shooting an NCAA-best 70.2 percent from the field, which is on pace to rank second on Purdue's single-season list and among the top-25 percentages in NCAA history.
In the last 30 years, just one other player has averaged at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in under 25.0 minutes per contest – Kentucky's DeMarcus Cousins in 2009-10. Edey has reached those marks in just 18.4 minutes per contest.
Edey joins Jaden Ivey as top-10 finalists for position awards distributed by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as Ivey was named Feb. 1 for the West Award, given to nation's top shooting guard.
Edey joins Purdue greats A.J. Hammons, Isaac Haas and Trevion Williams as players who have been one of the final 10 honorees for the Abdul-Jabbar Award.