Big buck

Teresa Schulz braved the elements to get this buck during muzzleloader season a couple seasons ago.

 Provided

There is no doubt that by now most of the deer in your hunting area have become quite reclusive after being hunted for two solid weeks by a barrage of gun hunters. After opening day, the general firearms deer season can be one of the hardest times to take a deer. Deer catch on quickly and after only a day or so of the onslaught of the orange clad army, they realize what’s up and go on the down-low until the madness is over.

The good news, however, is that once the general firearms season has ended, most of the hunters are out of the woods for what could be one of the best times to tag a great buck. Less hunters in the woods allows the deer herd to return to some sense of normalcy. Consider this: The vast majority of the deer harvest takes place during the shortest season – the general firearms season. This means that most hunters have gotten their deer by now. Also, the weather during the muzzleloader and late archery seasons can sometimes be downright brutal, keeping many would-be hunters indoors. But don’t let that get you down; this is one of the best times to wrap your tag around a trophy buck – or plump doe – for that matter.

