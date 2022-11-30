There is no doubt that by now most of the deer in your hunting area have become quite reclusive after being hunted for two solid weeks by a barrage of gun hunters. After opening day, the general firearms deer season can be one of the hardest times to take a deer. Deer catch on quickly and after only a day or so of the onslaught of the orange clad army, they realize what’s up and go on the down-low until the madness is over.
The good news, however, is that once the general firearms season has ended, most of the hunters are out of the woods for what could be one of the best times to tag a great buck. Less hunters in the woods allows the deer herd to return to some sense of normalcy. Consider this: The vast majority of the deer harvest takes place during the shortest season – the general firearms season. This means that most hunters have gotten their deer by now. Also, the weather during the muzzleloader and late archery seasons can sometimes be downright brutal, keeping many would-be hunters indoors. But don’t let that get you down; this is one of the best times to wrap your tag around a trophy buck – or plump doe – for that matter.
During the black powder and late archery seasons, concentrate on hunting food sources. Deer in general, but especially bucks, have to obey their stomachs this time of year if they want to survive the winter. During the rigors of the rut, bucks may go two weeks or more without really eating as they are constantly on the move searching for receptive does– losing as much 20% to 25% of their body weight. For this reason, their number one priority Come January is strictly to put that weight back on. Once you have found their preferred food sources, keying in on them should eventually put a deer in your sights. Picked corn fields are a favorite late season food source for deer as they scour the earth for any spilled corn. So are standing soybean and winter wheat fields, so if you do not plant food plots, don’t worry. In the Midwest, crop fields are easy to come by. If there is snow on the ground, it is very easy to see if deer have been feeding in the field or not. Areas that have been dug out while they search for and/or munch on grain are quite noticeable in snow.
I prefer hunting evenings in the late season. Since you are keying in on food sources at this time of year, I have discovered that morning hunts usually are not as productive as afternoon ones. That is not to say that morning hunts can’t pay off, I just feel that the odds are better in the afternoons. I have discovered you have a better chance of spooking them while trying to slip into your stand on morning hunts during the late season as you will generally have to either cross a grain field or skirt the edge of one to get to your stand and if the deer are in them, your chances diminish. Also, the deer don’t seem to move as early in the mornings in the late season but you can almost set your watch to them in the afternoons, often times entering the fields well before legal shooting light ends.
Another trick I use during the muzzleloader season is to ditch my stand sites that are in the timber or on field edges. When it’s cold and the rut is over, deer do not want to move a whole lot. Doing so takes energy and they know it. To conserve energy, they tend to bed very close to the food source. For example, the stand just inside the edge of the timber that was great during the rut and earlier may now right where the deer are bedding. They may no longer travel to the same bedding areas they once did in the early season, opting instead to now bed near the field. For this reason, consider staking out in a fencerow. Or a field edge is fine, but make sure it is one you can get to easily and undetected. Don’t walk along an entire section of timber. A corner of a block of timber would be a better bet.
The Muzzleloader and late archery seasons can be some of the most brutal and challenging, but they can also pay off big. Whether you kill a deer or not, just being in the woods enduring the conditions while enjoying the shear nakedness of the landscape drenched in wintery bliss should make the hunt worth it.