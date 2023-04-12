Use your head, not your calls prior to the opener

With the spring turkey season now on my mind, I’m already gathering my gear and honing my calling with some newly acquired calls. Around our house each spring, my wife’s eye rolls are frequent as Nicholas and I break out various types of calls and do our best to sound like lovesick hens, eager gobblers or owls, crows and peacocks! Besides the eye rolls, we may also get pushed outside onto the porch as she exclaims that she has heard enough of it throughout the last few weeks! Oh well, being outside gives a better idea of how our calling will actually sound in the woods anyway. And I am sure that our calling will not bother our neighbor as much as it does Tracy anyway. Although our beagles do not seem all that thrilled with it either, and it is sometimes difficult to hear what our calls sound like over their howling.

Tags