walleye

Walleye were stocked in Lake Shafer and Tippecanoe River at Oakdale Dam.

 File photo

This year, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has stocked Indiana waterways with walleye and saugeye – fish that are known for being excellent table fare and for the skill it takes to catch them.  

Because there is no natural reproduction of walleye and saugeye in most of Indiana, the DNR runs a program to spawn and stock these fish every spring across multiple waterways for anglers to catch.   