When it comes to turkey loads, all are not the same

With the upcoming spring turkey season fast approaching, one of the most important things that gets overlooked by many hopeful turkey hunters is patterning their shotgun. Many feel that grabbing a handful of shells is all that is required. This may be true if super close shots are all you take and I have seen many hunters have success in doing just this, but if you want to experience extreme performance out of your shotgun there, more work is required.

