When it comes to turkey loads, all are not the same
With the upcoming spring turkey season fast approaching, one of the most important things that gets overlooked by many hopeful turkey hunters is patterning their shotgun. Many feel that grabbing a handful of shells is all that is required. This may be true if super close shots are all you take and I have seen many hunters have success in doing just this, but if you want to experience extreme performance out of your shotgun there, more work is required.
Choke tubes and turkey loads can each play a significant role in how your gun will perform, thus determining your effective range for killing turkeys.
A lot of turkey hunters do not spend much time testing different choke tubes and turkey loads prior to season and they may be cheating themselves out of some critical yardage by not doing so.
For the most part, any choke/load combination will do a good job of taking turkeys at modest distances, but even so, certain guns will definitely shoot different chokes/loads better than others. In this week’s column, let’s take a look at the loads specifically since experimenting with different choke tubes can get costly in a hurry. Besides, for all intents and purposes, the factory super-full turkey chokes from the manufacturer of the gun you are using usually work pretty well.
I have spent a considerable amount of time over the years testing different loads out of my shotguns and some certainly shoot better than others out of my guns.
The particular gun I am using right now, for instance, is a .12 gauge Benelli M2 Turkey gun sporting turkey choke from Rob Roberts Custom Gun Works. I shoot 3-inch magnum turkey loads and I have shot several different loads in varying pellet sizes from various manufacturers out of the gun to find out what my gun likes.
What I found was pretty interesting. At close range, say twenty-five yards and closer, just about any of them would kill a turkey, but even at that range – and especially further out – there were definitely differences in the pattern that each produced.
Even at close range, one of the shells I tested produced a hole in the pattern, meaning that there would be an area within the shot pattern itself that contained no pellets. In real life, if a gobblers head happened to be inside that area, he would be unscathed. Sometimes this can also be the result of the choke you are using, but experimenting with other loads produced others that worked well for me with the same choke tube.
In the end, I found a few that worked well out of my gun, but one that worked particularly well, outperforming all the others I tried.
For me, the Winchester Long Beard XR shells in size 5 shot did the trick out of my set up. These shells produced the tightest, most consistent patterns at ranges inside of forty yards. And, at ranges out to sixty-five yards, Those and the Federal TSS rounds performed equally well, and well outpacing the other rounds at these longer distances
As I mentioned, choke tubes also play a big role in how your gun will shoot and of how it will spit out certain loads as well. If you have the time and the money, then spend some time trying various choke tubes and ammunition to find the utmost in performance for your firearm.
Don’t think that two guns of the same make and model will always shoot alike either. Your buddy may have the same model of shotgun from the same manufacturer as yours, but that does not necessarily mean that the same loads will shoot as good out of your gun as they do out of his or vice versa. They may, but there is no guarantee.
So yes, screwing in a full or turkey choke in your gun and grabbing any old box of turkey loads may get the job done for this spring, but if you want to increase your range, efficiency, and most importantly your confidence, then take the extra time to dial in your scatter-gun prior to opening day.