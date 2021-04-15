MONTICELLO — Senior Lewis Dellinger shot a two-under-par 33 Wednesday, tying a school record, to help Twin Lakes’ boys golf team defeat McCutcheon, 151-194.
“It was a good night with many of our kids playing well,” golf coach Tom Harker said. “Its a great way for us to start the season.”
Nick Alexander shot a 38 and Jamison Ousley dropped in a 39 for the Indians. Logan Creamer carded a 41, followed by Hayden Hubbard with a 44 and Nate Burns with a 52.
Brayden Ashley led McCutcheon with 47 strokes.