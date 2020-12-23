A panel containing all four county coaches and former Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-White County teams during a roundtable discussion.
Coaches chose placement of each all-conference player on offense or defense based on the overall field. They also chose placements of other players on the list, as well.
After all the positions were filled, there was a discussion regarding defensive player of the year. The following is the 2020 All-White County defensive teams.
Defensive Line
First Team
* Isaiah Davis, Jr., Frontier (39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
Quotable: “Isaiah had a great year on both sides of the ball. At defensive end he was very disruptive and someone that other offenses really had to account for.”
* Brandon Franscoviak, Jr., Twin Lakes (82 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD)
Quotable: “He was one of the top tacklers for Twin Lakes and contributed five sacks.”
* Kayvion Jackson, Jr., Twin Lakes (59 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD)
Quotable: “Kayvion led TL in sacks and had a team-high seven hurries. Kayvion was an honorable mention selection for All-Hoosier Conference.”
Second Team
* Andrew Ball, Jr., North White (53 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1 PD)
* Jaylen Roush, Sr., Twin Lakes (51 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR)
* Logan Schneidt, Sr., Tri-County (23 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR)
Honorable Mention
* Malachi Davis, Jr., North White
Linebackers
First Team
* Ethan Bowsman, Jr., Twin Lakes (93 tackles, 2.0 sacks)
Quotable: “Ethan was an All-Hoosier Conference selection that was one of the top tacklers in the area.”
* CJ Hunt, Fr., North White (110 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 5 FF, 2 FR)
Quotable: “Asking a freshman to step in and play middle linebacker is a tough decision to make, but I knew since sixth grade this young man could play defense. C.J. has a great knack of finding the football … his motor does not stop as his season total of 100 plus tackles shows.”
* Payton Stark, Sr., Tri-County (53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
Quotable: “Payton led the Cavs in tackles. He is a very versatile player on both the offensive side and defensive side of the ball. Stark was TC’s defensive player of the year.”
* Kaleb Wagner, Jr., Frontier (32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 PD)
Quotable: “Kaleb was a great leader for us this year at his LB position and as our QB. The heart and determination that he plays the game with is truly special.”
Second Team
* Caleb Atkinson, Sr., Frontier (43 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack)
* Isaac Lashbrook, Sr., Twin Lakes (52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
* Justin Schroeder, Soph., Frontier (90 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks)
* Zack Sloan, Sr., North White (79 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 FR)
Honorable Mention
* Xavier Cantrell Jr., Tri-County
* Joey Pickering, Jr., Twin Lakes
Defensive Backs
First Team
* Gage Businger, Sr., Twin Lakes
* Kahari Jackson, Sr., Twin Lakes (17 tackles, 3 PD)
Quotable: “He was one of the top cover guys for Twin Lakes and has several colleges recruiting him based on one year of play.”
* Korbin Lawson, Jr., Tri-County (38 tackles, 1 FR, 1 TD)
Quotable: “Korbin was TC's best cornerback. He usually lined up on the other team's best receiver and played tough defense.”
* Eli Quasebarth, Fr., North White (76 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 4 INT, 1 FF, 21 PD, 1 TD)
Quotable: “Another freshmen who stepped up on the defense. Played great coverage as teams challenged him throughout the season. He answered with big tackles, pass breakups and four interceptions.”
Second Team
* Brayden Buschman, Sr., North White (52 tackles, 4 INT, 2 FF, 3 FR, 15 PD)
* Lewis Dellinger, Sr., Twin Lakes (64 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 INT, 1 FF, 2 PD, 1TD)
* Cade Garrett, Sr., North White (60 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 13 PD)
* Denny Wendling, Soph., Frontier (18 tackles, 3 INT, 5 PD)
Honorable Mention
* Sam Powell, Sr., Tri-County
* Dailan Reece, Sr., Twin Lakes
Special teams
Punter
* Zack Sloan, Sr., North White (28 punts, 1,025 yards, 36.6 yards per punt, eight inside 20)
Quotable: “He played a huge role in many games. Zack is one of those blue-collar guys, gritty and hard-nosed. You knew he was going to get the job done somehow.”
Second Team
Punter
* Seymour (28 punts, 1,040 yards, 37.1 yards per punt, 12 inside 20)