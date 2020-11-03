Cross-Country Runners of the Year: Roth, Scott led way for Indians' program

They stood on the wooden bridge at Rotary Cove, trying to find words.
Sometimes they came easy. Sometimes they did not.
As Twin Lakes’ top cross-country athletes, Lilly Roth (girls) and Justin Scott (boys) might be considered phenoms relative to both team and White County.
Scott led the Indians in terms of time and placement since matriculating to the high school last year. Roth did the same this season. Their postseason proficiency allowed them to be just two of four county runners at the New Prairie Semi-State meet.
Because of their finishes at New Carlisle and throughout the postseason, they were named White County Runners of the Year.
“When she ran her first mile, she was up there,” Scott said of Roth’s semi-state start. “She was in 30th or something and I was surprised about that.
“I was like, ‘She might just go to state.’ I didn’t know about the shoe thing until later, but she still did very well.”
Ah, the shoe thing. Roth rolls her eyes a little at the well-known incident. Another runner accidentally spiked Roth’s left foot at the first mile, and she lost her shoe. Unfazed in the moment, Roth continued. Only after crossing the finish line two miles later did the adrenaline wear off and emotion set in.
She placed 118th in 21 minutes, 35.6 seconds, but felt she could have done better.
“I think I did well there, again, for not having a shoe most of the race,” she said. “I think I can get to state next year, but it’ll take work. I’ll try to. I want to.”
Asked if he gave Roth any advice as a newcomer, Scott shook his head.
“It was just, ‘OK, she knows what she’s doing,’” he said. “I think she’s done very well for her freshman year. I’m happy she got to get on the top-10 leaderboard (at school), and hope she improves on it throughout her high school career.”
Roth began running cross-country in seventh grade with practically no training.
“I just wanted to see what (cross-country) was, if I liked it,” she said. “I wasn’t really doing a sport at the time, because I had just quit a sport. So then I decided to try running to see if I liked it.”
Clearly, she took to it. Roth paved the way for her teammates during a dual against Lewis Cass as the Indians’ girls ran by themselves, and just kept pushing to the forefront.
“I knew a little bit about her as an eighth-grader, I’d seen her run,” head coach Mark Wyant said. “Usually freshmen are kind of skittish coming in … and I figured Tess would be our number one runner.
“Then Lilly went out her first race and did pretty well here at the park, and it was like, ‘Well, we’ll see what she’s got.’ I was looking for Tess to reel her in a little the next time, but (Lilly) kept going and kept working at it.”
Roth “surprised myself” as she kept closing races as Twin Lakes’ top runner. She eventually found herself a solid balance of school and running, something she admitted trepidation about at the beginning of the year.
“Practices (made the transition easier),” she said. “I didn’t know how well I was going to do … I just thought I had to keep getting better, keep going.”
That included a stretch of time in which the Indians lost five meets and several practices to the school’s COVID-related shutdown. Roth ran in her neighborhood, alone, “which wasn’t as fun, but still had to do it,” she noted. For someone who appreciated running with large groups or packs, it was especially hard.
Nerves subsided as the season went on, and races seemingly got easier to got through because she began to realize how well she was doing, and could do. In addition, the team’s relative youth also provided her comfort. Twin Lakes’ top seven was comprised of a combination of three freshmen, two seniors and two sophomores.
“They both followed what the seniors lead, but the seniors let them go … John and Jordan and Tess didn’t hold (Lilly or Justin) back,” Wyant said. “We’ve seen a lot of times where seniors don’t pass (the banner), but it didn’t happen last year or this year. The seniors were supportive of the team, and individuals.”
Roth hardly blinked or showed emotion as she mentioned the state meet as her sophomore end goal. She placed fourth at the Benton Central Sectional (20:51.4) and 14th at the Harrison Regional (20:29.6) and consistently clocked between six and a half and seven-minute miles during races.
“I know I can push her harder now next year,” Wyant said. “She already knows she’s going to be up front there, and we’ll have a good group next year.”
Wyant also said that about Scott, and the boy’s team.
Scott is part of a solid sophomore group that came in to provide depth last season. The third Scott sibling to be part of the Indians’ program, Justin ran with sister Maddie last season and began being pushed by the times and accolades of older brother Jacob when he reached high school.
Justin ran his first five-kilometer run in third grade, then battled with Perthes disease soon after for a couple years, sidelining his running career. Perthes disease is a rare childhood condition affecting the hip joint, but can be overcome and most children return to normal activities without limitations.
He couldn’t walk for half a year, but began again in seventh grade at the behest of Roosevelt Middle School cross-country coach Mike Fanning.
“He wanted me to run since both my siblings ran,” Justin said. “My mom asked me, ‘Do you really want to run?’ because I wasn’t sure at first. I knew it was hard … so I’m like, ‘OK, I guess I will. That’s where it all started.”
Scott “just tried my hardest” in middle school, but began pushing harder as a freshman once he saw his times were close to Jacob’s freshman-level work.
“I’m like, ‘I want to set a goal for myself and I want to try to beat 16:53’ since I felt like I did very well my freshman year,” Scott said. That time is Jacob’s personal-best time as a prep runner. He ran a 17:26.8 at semi-state, which is his current PR, completing his two-pronged season goal list.
“Hopefully next year I can break 17:08 and then try to break my brother’s time (16:53.1),” Scott said. “I knew it was going to be hard to PR this year because of everything, but thankfully I did.”
He clocked between five and a half and six-minute race miles through the year. To combat COVID’s infiltration on the team’s training, Scott ran with Allen Miller and John Peters by themselves.
“I just had a good mindset. ‘OK, I still have to run for two weeks,’” Scott said. “So a couple teammates and I got together, started to run for those two weeks.”
Wyant was pleased with their progression, but noted they can get better by extending themselves.
“There are other aspects to it — watching other runners (work),” Wyant said. “And different techniques — you can’t just go out and run. You have to commit to doing races, road races or whatever, and get the feel for the whole running thing.
“You have to have the drive to do some extra, and know the ins and outs. They’re beginning to learn that.”