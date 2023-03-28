A bunch of crappie

So, although it may be close to May before they actually spawn, April can hold tons of great crappie action as well, especially in southern Indiana.

 Provided

There have been several reports recently that claim the crappie fishing in most northern Indiana lakes and reservoirs is red-hot. So if you like crappie fishing, things are starting to heat up.

Crappies don’t actually spawn until the water temperature is between 62 and 65 degrees (although black crappies may start a little earlier and white crappies a little later,) but they begin actively seeking out suitable areas to spawn when the water is much cooler than that – around 55 degrees or so.

Tags