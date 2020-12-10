If nothing else, the numbers across the levels are good.
That’s one of the only things first-year head coach Bill Bland knows for certain right now. He has players on his team and in his program, and he’s seen them in small increments of action.
But as far as tangible goals, the coronavirus’ havoc on the schedule — Frontier’s first game won’t be until Tuesday, for the moment — and the team hasn’t made for any efficient look. Frontier hasn’t practiced or scrimmage in close to two weeks, and currently Bland is under quarantine and as of Wednesday hadn’t seen his players in roughly 18 days.
While that leads to Bland calling the Falcons “a big unknown,” he adds there is excitement to do something once something can be done.
“We’re just really, really excited and optimistic,” he added.
The Falcons dipped, record-wise, last season and fell to 3-20, with two of those wins coming in Midwest Conference play. The program went into that season with eight seniors, and all of them are gone.
The varsity returnees combined to appear in 38 games, with Arthur Zarse’s 20 games the apex. Zarse scored just 21 points, with 10 coming in one loss, but averaged a little over 2.5 rebounds and combined for 15 of his 54 during the Falcons’ two-game win streak to open February.
He had a season-high nine in the season’s penultimate game against Clinton Central.
Matt Wagner dropped a season-best 13 points in the win against Delphi, hitting three of his 9 3-pointers in that contest. Wagner scored five or more points in five of his 23 appearances.
Chase Harner dropped in 10 points and nine rebounds in a loss at Tri-Central, but scored just 16 and chipped in 13 rebounds all season. He also only appeared in seven games.
“We have to rely on our youthful optimism right now. At any given point, any current player in our basketball program is going to participate and needs to be ready (for varsity),” Bland said. “Everybody knows they are going to play a significant role, and we’re looking at it as a positive and not a negative.”
The full will sport about 20 athletes. Bland noted both the sixth and seventh grade levels have 18 players apiece currently. He also praised Athletic Director Troy Burgess for Burgess’ patience and help juggling the schedule. He also felt the constant has been the players’ enthusiasm and desire to work despite everything else going on.