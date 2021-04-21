LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes’ boys and girls track and field teams each finished second to host McCutcheon at a triangular meet April 20.
For the boys McCutcheon scored 75, followed by Twin Lakes with 48 and Southmont with 44.
For the girls, McCutcheon had 99.5, followed by the Indians with 43 and Southmont with 23.5
“In spite of cold and windy conditions, we still had some very good performances,” Indians track coach James Creamer said. “The kids rose to the occasion in multiple events.”
First-place finishes for the TL girls included Rhyan Strange in the 400-meter dash (1:07.74) and Madelyn Sternfeldt in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
Second-place finishers were Tess Lilly in the 3200-meter run (3:33.26), the 4x800 relay team of Ariel Davis, Tess Lilly, Sternfeldt and Lilly Roth (11:37.26) and Lora Pass in the discus (90-06)
Sternfeldt (800 run, 2:55.35), Lilly Roth (1600 run, 6:16.80), Stella Roth (100 hurdles, 18.71), the 4x400 team of Stella Roth, Kortney Kiser, Kaydence Clark and Strange (4:58.37) each finished in third in their respective events.
“Freshman Rhyan Strange had probably her best meet so far,” Creamer said. “Maddy Sternfeldt, Lilly Roth, Tess Lilly and Kora Pass all stood out as well. Kortney Kiser stepped up to take part in the 4x800 relay at the last minute and did a great job.”
First-place finishers for the boys were Isaac Lashbrook in the 110-meter hurdles (17.74), Gage Businger in the 300-meter hurdles (443.67), the 4x100 relay team of Kahari Jackson, Businger, Colin Seymour and Ty Gillum (44.66), and Jackson in the high jump (5-06).
“Isaac won the 110-meter hurdles, running it for the first time this season,” Creamer said.
Second-place earners were Seymour in the 100-meter dash (11.42), Gillum in the 300 hurdles (46.58), and Brandon Franscoviak in the shot put (40-06.25).
Third place finishes went to Gage Custer in the 110 hurdles (18.67), the 4x400 team of Aidan Totten, Businger, Seymour and Gillum (3:48.43), Lashbrook in the pole vault (9-06), Businger in the long jump (19-03.5), and Franscoviak in the discus (113-05).
“Gage Businger has continued to step big for us in multiple events. Juniors Ty Gillum and Colin Seymour have been great in each meet so far, and our 4x100 relay team is nearing top form,” Creamer said. “Brandon Franscoviak has been great so far this year as a new comer to our throwing events.”
Lafayette Jefferson triangular
Twin Lakes’ boys and girls track teams each took second place April 13 in a triangular meet with host Lafayette Jefferson and Benton Central.
On the boys’ side, Lafayette Jeff took top honors with 70.5 points, followed by Twin Lakes with 58.5 and Benton Central with 36.
The Twin Lakes boys secured several individual and team first-place finishes.
Seymour took first in the 100 dash (11.84), Businger was tops in the 300 hurdles (43.95), Jackson outleaped the field in the high jump (5-8), Gillum was first in the long jump (20-2), and the 4x400 relay team of Totten, Businger, Seymour and Gillum took first with a time of 3:43.42.
For the girls, Benton Central won with 70 points, followed by the Indians and Lafayette Jeff each with 43.
The TL girls managed just two first-place finishes — Sternfeldt in the high jump (4-8) and Pass in the shot put (31-6).
“Both boys and girls teams had some very good performances,” Creamer said.
The Indians will host the Twin Lakes Relays at 6 p.m. Friday (April 23) and tangle with Benton Central, Delphi, Kankakee Valley, Rensselaer, South Newton and Winamac.