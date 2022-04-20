Clinton Central hands Cavs first loss
FRANKFORT — Host Clinton Central rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning then withstood a late charge by Tri-County to pick up an 11-10 victory on Friday, April 15.
It was the first loss in four games for the Cavaliers, who committed five errors that led to three unearned runs.
Xavier Cantrell had another solid night at the plate for TC, hitting one of the team’s two home runs and adding a double with an RBI. Senior Korbin Lawson also homered with single and two RBIs and Eric Zarse had a triple among his two hits.
Jacob Nevitt was 2 for 3 and Tyler Vandeveer and Koby Bahler added a hit each.
Klayton Perkins and Breckon Riley had four hits each for the Gophers, who won for the first time in five games. Perkins had two doubles with two RBIs and Riley and Braden Mullendore had doubles.
Nate Cobin, the third pitcher used by coach Jeff LeBeau, suffered the loss for TCHS. He allowed two earned runs on three hits over 1 2/3 innings of work.
Nevitt got the start, allowing five earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts over three innings. Connor Ross also relieved, allowing an earned run on four hits with four strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings.
Thursday, April 14
Cavaliers finish off rival Frontier in MWC
CHALMERS — Tri-County completed a sweep of Midwest Conference rival Frontier on Thursday, April 14, needing just five innings to pick up a 13-0 win.
The Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 in the MWC) outscored the Falcons, 24-3, in the home-and-home series last week.
Tyler Vandeveer went five innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts. He did walk six.
Brody Ault pitched four innings for Frontier (0-4, 0-2), allowing just four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked one before being relieved by Kaleb Wagner.
Offensively, TCHS had 12 hits, with two each by Xavier Cantrell, Korbin Lawson, Eric Zarse and Connor Ross, who had a home run and two RBIs.
Lawson and Cantrell also had two RBIs each. Zarse scored three runs and Lawson and Vandeveer scored two each.
Justin Schroeder was 2 for 2 for Frontier, including a triple. He was stranded at third base, however, as Vandeveer completed the shutout.