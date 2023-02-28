After the last two seasons in which Tri-County’s varsity boys basketball team combined for seven wins, the Cavaliers and new head coach Ryan Harrington have slowly begun to change the trajectory of the program this year.

Starting with a win total of 10-12 and a third place finish in the Midwest Conference (5-2), Harrington and the Cavs now have their sights on a new goal in tournament success.

