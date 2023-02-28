After the last two seasons in which Tri-County’s varsity boys basketball team combined for seven wins, the Cavaliers and new head coach Ryan Harrington have slowly begun to change the trajectory of the program this year.
Starting with a win total of 10-12 and a third place finish in the Midwest Conference (5-2), Harrington and the Cavs now have their sights on a new goal in tournament success.
But first, to get there, Harrington and the coaching staff approached the team with a challenge to put forth focus on the defensive end of the floor above all else.
“We’ve just really challenged the boys from the start of the season to buy in defensively,” Harrington said. “We’ve given up a lot of points per game the last couple of seasons and they’ve really bought in and continued to improve.”
“Getting the kids to just really buy into what we’re trying to do, getting better every single day in practice and we’re just really seeing the results of that as we’ve gone on.”
A first round bye for the Cavs bodes well for their continued success as they await the winner of Frontier (10-12) and Caston (8-14).
Tri-County defeated Frontier earlier on in the season with a final of 41-39 on January 20 in a game where they held the Falcons to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters while also imposing their will on the glass where they pulled down 13 offensive rebounds.
Going into sectional play, Harrington knows defense will be key for his team to survive and advance.
“Defense is gonna be kind of our calling card regardless so we’ve just got to be ready to execute things offensively. We beat Frontier earlier in the season, they like to mix things up. They’ll play some zone, they’ll play some man and from what I’ve seen from Caston, they’ll do the same thing,” he said.
Against Frontier, they will have their work cut out for them as they look to slow down Dayton Hoover while the Falcons are also bolstered by scoring threats such as Justin Schroeder down low and Drew Turner.
In Caston, the Cavaliers will have to be mindful of their triple threat on offense as Caleb Stinson, Talon Zeider and Cain Schanlaub all average double figures in scoring.
While both matchups provide possible mismatches on defense, Tri-County has plenty of weapons as well, starting with Nate Corbin who leads the team in scoring and boards with 12.9 ppg and 8.5 rpg followed by Koby Bahler and Eric Zarse who combine for nearly 20 ppg.
Tri-County will play the first game of semifinals action on Friday at 6 p.m.