WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s 2022 Midwest Conference championship team had three players named to the all-MWC team last week.
Junior pitcher/outfielder Tyler Vandeveer, senior pitcher/infielder Korbin Lawson and senior pitcher/infielder Xavier Cantrell were among 13 players picked to the first team.
The Cavaliers finished with an unblemished 10-0 mark to capture their first outright title since 2017. They were 11-8 overall on the season.
Finishing second in the conference was North Newton, which had four players named to the MWC team, including Patrick Barry, Evan Gagnon, Conner Scotella and Bryce Rainford. The Spartans finished 13-8 overall and 8-2 in league play, with both losses coming to the Cavaliers.
North White’s MWC representatives included Hunter Pogue, Elijah Quasebarth and Bentley Buschman, while Josiah Rodriguez of West Central and Kayden Cruz of South Newton were also selected by league coaches.
Frontier’s lone representative was Justin Schroeder.
Honorable mention selections included Eric Zarse and Koby Bahler of Tri-County, Garner Moon and Zion Rodriguez of West Central and Kellen Krug of South Newton.
North White (7-13 overall) finished 5-5 in league play, followed by West Central (7-14) at 4-6, South Newton (4-16-1) at 3-7 and Frontier (1-17) at 0-10.