REMINGTON — Tri-County had a sectional championship in front of them this week.
But the Cavaliers had to get past a veteran and talented Rossville on Wednesday, May 25 to put themselves in position to claim their first post-season title since 2011.
Rossville, which reached the title game in 2021 only to be defeated by Clinton Central, jumped to a 7-1 lead after three innings at Remington Community Park and led 8-2 through five.
Tri-County showed fight, however, pushing across four runs in the top of the sixth inning to close within 8-6. The Midwest Conference champion Cavaliers even had a runner at third base with two outs to potentially pull within a run, but Hornets reliever Lance Hanna recorded a strikeout to end the rally.
Rossville would put the game on ice with a three-run bottom half of the sixth, advancing to the sectional semifinals with an 11-6 victory in the first round of the Class A Tri-County Sectional.
Neither team played particularly well on defense, committing six errors each. Tri-County (11-8) also struggled to quiet Rossville’s bats, particularly in clutch situations.
The one constant for the Hornets was starting pitcher Matthew Ford, who allowed two runs on three hits over four. Innings. He had seven strikeouts and no walks.
Ford threw just 56 pitchers and was relieved in the fifth by Ozzie Meeks, with Hanna getting the game’s final four outs.
TC ace Tyler Vandeveer struggled to find the zone early, allowing six runs — four earned — on four hits over two innings. The junior left-hander struck out two and walked three.
It was Vandeveer’s first loss in six decisions this season.
“He couldn’t settle himself down and couldn’t locate the strike zone,” Cavaliers coach Jeff LeBeau said. “He struggled a little bit, but he’s thrown the ball excellent for us all year. A junior, he’s coming back and we’re looking for big things from him next year.
“Tonight, he knew. I went out there one time and he said, ‘Coach, my mechanics are just off.’ I told him, ‘You’re a little amped up right now. Let’s take a deep breath and refocus here.’ To his credit he was battling and gave us all he had.”
Korbin Lawson and Xavier Cantrell provided relief for the Cavaliers, with Cantrell striking out five over three innings of work. He allowed one earned run on three hits.
Lawson and Cantrell represent two of the Cavaliers’ four seniors. Bryce Bahler and Caleb Anderson are the others.
Offensively for the Cavs, Lawson was 3 for 4, falling a double shy of the cycle. He sent a charge through TC fans when he sent a liner to deep left center and flew around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
His triple to open the sixth inning sparked a four-run rally. Cantrell followed with an RBI single to trim Rossville’s lead to 8-3.
After Meeks recorded back-to-back strikeouts, Anderson kept the inning alive with a single to left center and JP Schemerhorn followed with an RBI single. Connor Ross’s two-run double had the Cavaliers within 8-6 of the lead.
But Vandeveer struck out with Ross at third base to cap the scoring for Tri-County.
“That’s what we’ve done all year,” LeBeau said of his team’s late rally. “We’ve got in situations where we’ve fallen behind and we kept chipping away. That’s why I say, ‘Don’t try to get six, seven runs with one swing. Let’s chip away here and put some pressure on them.’ To our kids’ credit, that’s what they did. They had to make a couple of pitching changes. They fight, and our four seniors figure greatly in that. They will be missed.”
Koby Bahler added a single for the Cavaliers, who will return six position players next season.
Ford had a two-out triple in the bottom of the first to plate Rossville’s first run. Eric Homco followed with an RBI double to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead.
Rossville scored four more runs against Vandeveer in the bottom of the second inning. Hanna had a two-run single and Jace Jacoby had a sacrifice fly RBI. A throwing error plated the fourth run for the Hornets, who advanced to play Sheridan on Friday night.
The Blackhawks beat Frontier in a wild 10-9 final in Wednesday’s first game.
‘That is a very good ball club,” LeBeau said of Rossville. “There’s not an easy out there, and when they get on bases, they put pressure on you and they’re taking advantage of everything you’re giving them. A team like that and a situation where it’s one-and-done, you can’t give them extra outs.”
Rossville has faced Tri-County in the post-season three times in five years, winning all three. The Hornets won the 2018 title by beating the Cavaliers, 6-1, in Remington.