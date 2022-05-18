REMINGTON — Tri-County locked up its first Midwest Conference baseball title since 2019 with a 3-0 shutout of visiting South Newton Tuesday night at Remington Community Park.
Cavaliers starter Xavier Cantrell was involved in a pitchers’ duel with two other pitchers — Kaden Cruz and Kellen Krug — resulting in a 1-0 lead for TC.
Cantrell went the distance, allowing three hits on 108 pitches over seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Cruz and Krug combined for three strikeouts and a walk, with Cruz taking the loss despite allowing just one hit over two innings of work.
Krug went three innings, allowing no hits and no runs.
The game was in doubt until the sixth inning when the Cavaliers — who remained unbeaten in league play at 9-0 — tacked on a pair of insurance runs.
Koby Bahler had a two-run single in the sixth against Rebels reliever Noah Applegate and Korbin Lawson drove in TC’s first run in the first inning. Eric Zarse also had a hit.
Cayden Martin, Daniel Tordai and Sam Musaka had hits for the Rebels, who fall to 4-14-1 and 3-6 in league play.
Tri-County is 10-6 overall.