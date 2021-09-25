MONON – Samuel Smith ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns to help Caston upend North White, 26-10, Friday night.
Smith scored on runs of 1, 4 and 56 yards while Caston QB Landon Shafer tossed a 21-yard pass for another score.
Parker Smith scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to cut Caston’s lead to 20-7 at the time, and Selvin Villatoro booted a 25-yard field goal to account for the Vikings’ final tally.
North White QB Eli Quasebarth led his team with 67 yards on 14 carries. He also completed 1 of 8 passes for 13 yards. Smith finished with 36 yards on 15 totes.
Caston outgained North White in total offense, 376-116, and kept possession of the ball slightly more than nine minutes longer than the Vikings.
North White will travel to South Newton for a7:30 p.m. ET kickoff Oct. 1.