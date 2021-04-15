WOLCOTT — Tri-County scored all it needed in the first three innings to force the 10-run mercy rule win Thursday over Frontier, 13-1
Xavier Cantrell picked up the mound win while tossing a one-hitter for Tri-County. He struck out 12 and walked just one batter. He threw 64 pitches across five innings, throwing 73.4% of them for strikes.
Jake Nevitt and Korbin Lawson each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the Cavaliers’ 10-hit attack.
Brody Ault took the loss for Frontier, allowing 13 runs on nine hits. He struck out five and walked four. Ault also picked up the Falcons’ only hit – a fourth-inning infield single to third.