Dec. 11
Twin Lakes 72, Rensselaer Central 62
Host Twin Lakes stormed ahead 38-22 at halftime then withstood a furious comeback from Rensselaer Central to pick up a 72-62 Hoosier Conference victory.
The Bombers, who have lost five straight to fall to 1-5, pulled within four points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Twin Lakes has won two consecutive games and now stands at 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference West.
Clayton Bridwell had 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting for the Indians, who improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. Bridwell was 5 fo 7 from 3-point range and added five assists and four steals.
Caden Harker had 23 points, hitting 3 of 3 3-pointers. He finished a perfect 8 of 8 on all of his shots in the game. As a team, the Indians were 25 of 43 from the floor for 58%.
Tri-County 59, Seeger
No statistics reported.
Caston 66, Frontier 36
No statistics reported.
Dec. 10
Twin Lakes 84, Tri-County 51
Host Twin Lakes outscored Tri-County, 52-29, in the middle two quarters to cruise to victory.
The Indians (4-2) outscored TC, 22-16, in the second period and 30-13 in the third for the win. Clayton Bridwell hit 11 of 15 shots to finish with a game-high 25 points. He was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added five assists and two steals.
Colin Seymour added 17 points with three assists and three steals and Ty Gillum had 15 points and three steals. Luke Deno hit 3 of 3 3-pointers for 15 points and Caden Harker had five steals.
Connor Ross led the Cavaliers with nine rebounds and Eric Zarse dished out four assists.
Rossville 62, Frontier 45
No statistics reported