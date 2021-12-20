Dec. 17

Twin Lakes 79, Frankfort 62

F: Riley Goodnight 30 points, 10 rebounds; Deacon Spencer 13 points, 4 assists

TL: No stats reported

Clinton Prairie 64, Frontier 26

No stats provided by Frontier or Clinton Prairie

Dec. 18

North White 49, Twin Lakes 47

No stats reported by North White or Twin Lakes

Frontier 40, South Newton 37

SN: Cy Sammons 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals.

F: No stats provided

Tri-County vs. Covenant Christian

No final score or stats reported by either team

Dec. 21

Twin Lakes at Frontier

