Addie Bowsman goes up for a layup in the second half of the girls' semi-state championship game against Fairfield.

 Photo by Clay Maxfield

Twin Lakes Sophomore Addison Bowsman has been named to the IndyStar Girls’ All-Star Future Games on the North team, which features one player from 12 schools.

The Futures Games, one each for boys and girls, are a new aspect of the Indiana All-Star basketball program. The Futures Games will pair teams of current Indiana freshmen, sophomores and juniors in a North-South format. The first Futures Games will be played Saturday, June 10, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The girls' game is set for noon, and the boys' game will follow about 2 p.m. The IndyStar Indiana All-Stars will host the Kentucky senior All-Stars later the same day in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

