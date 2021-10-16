IOWA CITY, Iowa – Down goes No. 2.
Purdue used an efficient offense and stifling defense Saturday, upsetting No. 2-ranked Iowa, 24-7, inside a sold-out Kinnick Stadium and in front of a national TV audience.
The loss snaps Iowa’s 12-game winning streak. It is the Hawkeyes' first defeat since Oct. 31 of last season.
The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) never trailed and used a stout defensive effort to pull off the ranked win on the road.
As the Boilermakers handed the Hawkeyes (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten) their first loss of the season, they earned their sixth-ever win over an AP No. 2 team. Purdue has won two in a row over No. 2-ranked opponents, after an Oct. 10, 2018, victory over Ohio State, and four of five against the Hawkeyes.
The Boilermakers also picked up their 16th win over an AP top-five foe while unranked, the most in the country.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell was 30-for-40 for 378 yards with two touchdowns passes, a rushing score and no interceptions. He helped wide receiver David Bell have a career-day 11 catches for a career-best 240 yards, the second-best total in a single game in school history. Bell moved into the top 10 in school history for career receptions and receiving yards.
“Purdue played a great football game," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game. "Credit to them. Basically they outdid us in every category. Certainly David Bell was outstanding and we knew that coming in. He’s a tremendous football player and we a lot of respect for him."
Purdue outgained Iowa by nearly 200 yards (464-271) and the Boilermakers’ defense had four interceptions. Purdue limited Iowa to six yards in the third quarter and 86 yards in the second half.
Coming into the matchup, the Boilermakers had two total takeaways, a number that tripled Saturday. The Hawkeyes were limited to just one touchdown after they scored at least 23 points in every other game this season.
The Boilermaker defense set an early tone when Kieran Douglas came up with his first career interception on Iowa's first drive of the game. On Purdue's second drive, O'Connell, Jack Plummer and Austin Burton combined to guide the Boilermakers on a 10-pay, 67-yard touchdown drive, capped by an O'Connell 6-yard scamper, to take a 7-0 lead.
Both defenses stood tall, each forcing a missed field goal early in the second quarter. Iowa tied it up at 7-7 with 3:20 to play in the half on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ivory Kelly-Martin.
Purdue regained the lead just before halftime. Rolling down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, the Boilermakers scored on a 3-yard touchdown catch by TJ Sheffield from O'Connell with 19 seconds to play and jump ahead 14-7 at the break.
Out of the break, Purdue extended the gap to 10 points on its first drive with a 31-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran. Purdue nearly grew the lead by another score on their following drive, as Sheffield extended the ball to the pylon on a pass from O'Connell, only for the ball to slip away for a touchback.
Following a forced three-and-out by the defense, Bell tacked on the Boilermakers' next score with a 21-yard catch in the end zone with 12:29 to play to make it 24-7 in favor of the visitors. Iowa then drove the ball down to the Purdue 10-yard line, but the defense held firm on fourth down.
The final three Iowa drives all ended in interceptions. Cam Allen had the first, with 3:42 left on the clock at the Boilermaker 13-yard-line.
On Iowa's next drive, after a 41-yard punt return put the ball on the Purdue 12, Dedrick Mackey picked off Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras at the 3-yard line.
On the final play of the game, Allen got the interception again in the end zone to seal the victory.
NOTES
- Head coach Jeff Brohm improved to 4-1 against Iowa.
- Bell's 60-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter was his longest of the season.
- Bell's 11 catches for 240 yards set a Kinnick Stadium record.
- Bell continued to cement his name in the Purdue record books with an impressive showing in Iowa City. Bell had 11 catches for 240 yards with a touchdown. His 240 receiving yards is second most in team history, behind Only Chris Daniels' 301 against Michigan State in 1999.
- As he eclipsed 200 yards for the first time in his career, Bell has reached the 100-yard mark in 14 of 23 games. He has 2,339 career receiving yards, fifth-most all-time, 19 career touchdowns, No. 8 in school history, and 177 career receptions, ninth in the record books.
- Iowa had played 29 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams. Purdue's 24 Saturday was the most by an Iowa opponent since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season opener — at Purdue.
- Saturday marked the second straight time Purdue faced and defeated the No. 2-ranked team in the country, following the 49-20 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are now 6-10 all-time against No. 2 opponents and 5-11 when facing a ranked Iowa team. The last time Purdue downed the nation's No. 2 team on the road was a 1974 victory at Notre Dame.
Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 23 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin. The game is officially a sellout.