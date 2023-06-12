Summertime means fun on the water for most of us. Be it fishing, skiing, tubing or just cruising and relaxing, many Hoosiers find being on the water a great way to relax and enjoy being outside. If you are one of them, then you have undoubtedly noticed that, just about regardless of any impoundment you are on in north-central Indiana, unless it is one with a horsepower or speed restriction that is, our waterways are generally quite congested. This is especially true on weekends and holidays.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t spend an enjoyable day on the water, however. In fact, at times it can add to the fun as you make your way into certain coves or areas where many boats tie up to hang out. What it does mean is that you must stay vigilant at all times and practice both boater’s etiquette and common sense.