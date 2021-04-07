MONTICELLO — A pair of six-run innings Tuesday was all it took for Lafayette Central Catholic to run away with a 13-3 win over Twin Lakes.
LCC scored six times in the second inning on five singles, a double and a sacrifice fly, and aided along the way with a hit batsman and an error.
The Indians (1-3) accounted for all of their scoring in the bottom half of the second on a two-out, two-run triple by Dailan Reece and a run-scoring single by CJ Brummett.
LCC added another run in four and capped the day with a six-run explosion in the sixth.
Reece finished the day with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and a runs scored. Brummett also tallied a 2-for-3 day with an RBI. Tristan Robertson collected Twin Lakes’ fifth hit — a double that kicked off the team’s three-run third inning.
Reece Arthur struggled on the mound to take the loss. He gave up 12 runs on 12 hits while striking out one and walking four in 5 1/3 innings. Allen Miller finished by getting the final two outs in the sixth, giving up one run on two hits. He struck out one and walked none.
Pioneer 8, Tri-County 1
The Cavaliers struggled to contain Pioneer’s high-powered offense in the season opener.
Pioneer scored twice in the first inning and added five more in the fourth and one in the fifth to take the win.
Reece Dickinson suffer the loss for Tri-County Cavaliers Varsity. The lefty yielded seven runs on eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Eric Zarse led the plate, going 1-for-3 in picking up Tri-County’s only hit — which came in the seventh inning.