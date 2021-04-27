OXFORD – Twin Lakes had a rough night on the tennis court April 27, falling to host Benton Central 4-1.
Kailey Sanders managed to get the lone match win for the Indians (4-2) with her 6-1, 6-1 victory over BC’s Jenna Fleming.
At No. 2 singles, TL’s Sydney McCall lost to Kinlyn Yadon 6-0, 6-1, and Ava Kaufmann dropped to Sophie Cobb, 6-1, 6-3.
Both doubles tandems — Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need at No. 1 and Jacky Diaz-Jaylee Marmolijo at No. 2 — lost their matches with BC’s Lily Cobb-Emma Bess (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9)) and Page Creek-Rachel Tolen (6-4, 4-6, 6-2), respectively.
The junior varsity Indians also lost to Benton Central 5-0.