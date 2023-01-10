In my mind, there is hardly a better way to bring in the New Year than with a good old fashioned rabbit hunt. One in which family and friends are involved, and if I have my way, beagles as well of course! Besides, after a deer season usually filled with self-imposed stress and mostly sedentary vigils on stand, it probably does my body good to get out and participate in a more active method of hunting anyway.
Rabbit season has been in since November, but it is not usually until the first of the year that I begin hunting them, waiting till the deer seasons have ended for the year. When I was a kid, we didn’t have beagles to beat the brush and run rabbits. Instead, we had to stomp through the heavy brush and briars and try to kick rabbits up ourselves. This always resulted in shots at the rabbits as they were high-tailing it as fast as they could away from us. But still, we managed to enjoy our fair share of rabbit dinners back then nonetheless.
Then, once I got my beagles, it took me a few years to learn how to hunt with dogs since I had never done so. For a while I kept finding myself wanting to follow the dogs to try to get in on the action. Big Mistake! After several disappointing hunts and some trial and error, I finally learned to let the dogs circle the rabbits back to me. The key is that once the dogs jump a rabbit, the h u n t e r ( s ) should post up somewhere in the general vicinity of where the dogs got the rabbit up at. Rabbits have a relatively small home range, so when being followed by dogs, rabbits will circle back to the area from which they were flushed.
Although they will sometimes run into a hole if they can find one, ending that hunt. Once I finally learned to let the dogs do their job, I remember how nice it felt not to have to weasel my way into every gnarly brush pile trying to flush a rabbit.
Another huge plus to using dogs is that a lot of the time, the rabbit may be a good distance in front of the dog(s), loping along at a slow pace, sometimes even stopping now and then. This means a much higher percentage shot for you, as opposed to the quick-draw, shoot-from-the-hip type that are common when busting the brush.
In case you are wondering, the old adage that the family pet won’t make for a good hunting hound is nothing but hogwash. Some of the best hunting dogs I have seen were also house dogs. Hunting breeds are bred for just that purpose – to hunt. Some dogs simply have more natural ability than others, and as is usually the case with anything, practice makes perfect. The more often you take your dog(s) out – whether hunting or simply letting them search for their quarry without the intent of harvesting any game – the better they will become.
There was a time in my life when rabbit hunting simply took a back seat to other activities I had going on. But now once my son Nicholas got enough to head out and tromp through the fields and woods with me and the dogs, that all changed; and I am glad it did! To this day, getting our aging dogs out for a good ‘ol run of a rabbit is still one of our favorite things to do together, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.