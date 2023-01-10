In my mind, there is hardly a better way to bring in the New Year than with a good old fashioned rabbit hunt. One in which family and friends are involved, and if I have my way, beagles as well of course! Besides, after a deer season usually filled with self-imposed stress and mostly sedentary vigils on stand, it probably does my body good to get out and participate in a more active method of hunting anyway.

Rabbit season has been in since November, but it is not usually until the first of the year that I begin hunting them, waiting till the deer seasons have ended for the year. When I was a kid, we didn’t have beagles to beat the brush and run rabbits. Instead, we had to stomp through the heavy brush and briars and try to kick rabbits up ourselves. This always resulted in shots at the rabbits as they were high-tailing it as fast as they could away from us. But still, we managed to enjoy our fair share of rabbit dinners back then nonetheless.

