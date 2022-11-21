There is no reason to be jealous of others enjoyment of the outdoors
I overheard a disturbing conversation the other day among two individuals that involved deer hunting. One of them was planning on going bowhunting later that afternoon on a property that is near where the other one lives. There are a couple of neighboring properties between them that other people have permission to hunt, and this is where the conversation got interesting.
The individual who would not be hunting informed the other one, “I know this is an extremely rude thing for me to do, but when you get into your stand, I will fire my dirt bike and four wheeler up and ride them all round as close to the neighboring properties as I can so that the guys hunting there won’t see anything. Heck, if anything it will just push all the deer your way anyway. I will do this every single day of the season so I can ruin their hunting.”
Wow, really? Intentionally ruining someone else’s hunting when he has absolutely no right or reason to do so? And knowing that it is rude and unacceptable, yet choosing to do it anyway? Also interesting, the individual in question is known to occasionally venture onto property which is not his or that he lacks permission on anyway, yet he gets upset with others who do have permission to be on a piece of property, solely because he is jealous and narcissistic. I wish I were making this scenario up, but I am not. Sadly, this kind of thing happens all too frequently.
Just this past weekend, in addition to this sad story, a good friend of mine took his eleven-year-old son out hunting in hopes of spending an enjoyable Sunday afternoon together. Instead, they arrived to find their hunting blind destroyed. Someone had ripped it to shreds and stole everything inside of it. And on the same day, another friend had his hunt cut short by people riding four wheelers and letting their dogs run all over the property he was hunting.
I have also been in similar situations where people acted less than appropriately, intent on ruining my hunting. I am sure most of us have been in this situation – numerous times! There is a hunter harassment law which prohibits anyone from interrupting or disturbing someone else’s hunting, and it can carry stiff penalties. But when people are on their own property and doing things to ruin it for you, it gets a little harder to combat.
Instances like these are happening to plenty of hunters who are simply trying to get out and enjoy the outdoors. They are done by jealous, lazy people who are usually angry for one of two reasons; They are jealous because they do not have a decent place to hunt themselves because they treat people poorly or are too lazy to put in the effort it takes to obtain a place to hunt, or they are jealous because they want something for nothing. They are not willing to do what it takes to become a good hunter. And, since they are miserable, they are going to do their best to see to it that you are miserable too, at their expense. I find it ironic that such people will work very hard at trying to ruin it for others when they could simply channel that energy into making themselves better.
In the case of the one who plans on riding his dirt bikes and ATV’s all over the woods in hopes of running all the deer off of his neighbor’s property – I can only hope that in doing so that those hunting that property take an exceptional buck. It would only be just. And in the case of the intruders tearing up and stealing my friend’s blind, hopefully they will get caught and prosecuted, and they just may if they keep it up.
Hunters sometimes get a bad name with landowners and it is really a shame because those who are out there simply trying to enjoy the outdoors and be conscientious of our wildlife are the ones who really suffer. As for the others, well, they just seem to feed on drama and negativity, and they are often the ones who give legitimate hunters a bad name.
If faced with a similar situation as those mentioned here, call your local conservation officer and get him or her involved. Even if they cannot make an arrest, often times they can halt the behavior by keeping a close eye on what is going on.
It’s just sad that we have to even worry about these things anyway.
Always hunt with dignity and grace. There is never a reason to try to screw up anyone's hunt. That person could be a child hunting for their first deer.