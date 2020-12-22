MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ 60-42 Monday night victory over Tri-Central might have come at a heavy cost.
Sophomore point guard Addi Ward injured her wrist and did not play in the second half.
Ward’s absence was eventually overcome after Tri-Central started with an 8-0 run after intermission, cutting the Indians’ lead to 32-25.
“Not having Addi, our point guard that rights the ship, makes things difficult. She does a nice job of taking care of the basketball, but our girls adjusted and did a nice job of taking care of the basketball after the first few minutes of the second half,” Twin Lakes Head Coach Brad Bowsman said.
The Indians (5-5) had 22 turnovers and struggled with Tri-Central’s physical nature.
“We have to be stronger throughout the game. We just let people cut anywhere they want and stop people for cutting freely that allows people to run their offense to get whatever they want,” Bowsman added.
The Indians outscored Tri-Central (7-4) 14-1 in the last minute and half of both the first and second quarters.
“That’s the game right there when you look at the final score. We have kind of struggled to finish quarters this year,” Tri-Central Head Coach Matt Corn said. “To beat a good solid team that shot the ball fairly well, you can’t make mistakes and give them extra possessions. Credit to Twin Lakes because they came out and executed a lot better than us offensively, especially at the end of the quarters.”
Freshman standout Olivia Nickerson dominated the Trojans offensively. She finished with a game-high 30 points on 6-12 three-point shooting.
“She’s really good. She shot the ball really well and shot a high percentage. We struggle to get to shooters but being there isn’t enough against someone that is that good,” Corn said. “You have to have a hand up and distract their vision a little bit. It seemed like in the second half we were not there on the catch. We have to be better.
“We didn’t play with an edge defensively like we have most of the season. It’s kind of a combination of a lot of things, but we have to be better in certain spots. Hopefully, it’s a long season and we have time to fix some of these things,” the Tri-Central head coach added.
Nickerson also added 13 rebounds and three assists in the win.
The Indians as a team were 8-19 from behind the arc and shot 47 percent from the field in the win. Tri-Central was just 3-16 from three and 13-54 (24 percent) from the field.
Evelyn Scharer finished with eight points and four boards while Hannah Hodgen had 10 points and five rebounds.
“I thought we got out to a good lead and knocked down some shots. We just have to be a stronger team. Right now, we aren’t really strong with the ball and that allowed them to get some offensive boards to stay closer than they should have been,” Bowsman said. “We have to be able to chin the ball and take care of it better. When we had the open shots, our guards were shooting the shot and making them. We can’t have too much passing and find open shooters to get that shot up quickly instead of doing something cute that ends in a turnover.”
Trojan Kenadie Fernung had 17 points on 11-14 shooting from the free throw line while Brittany Temple chipped in 14 points and four assists.