North White Vikings

North White looks to make it nine sectional opening wins in a row on January 31 when they face off against West Central.

A dominant second half proved to be just what North White’s varsity girls basketball team needed to run away from Frontier (5-17, 3-4 MWC) on Thursday after the Vikings capped off their regular season with a 49-36 victory.

On the road and looking to play spoiler to Frontier’s senior night, North White (6-17, 5-2 MWC) fell behind early on by three after the opening quarter when the Falcons took advantage of the Viking’s zone, converting on 3s from Lacie Mears and Emma Sorensen.

