A dominant second half proved to be just what North White’s varsity girls basketball team needed to run away from Frontier (5-17, 3-4 MWC) on Thursday after the Vikings capped off their regular season with a 49-36 victory.
On the road and looking to play spoiler to Frontier’s senior night, North White (6-17, 5-2 MWC) fell behind early on by three after the opening quarter when the Falcons took advantage of the Viking’s zone, converting on 3s from Lacie Mears and Emma Sorensen.
In the following quarter, North White regained their bearings, however, as they went into halftime on an 8-2 run while holding Frontier to two points throughout the quarter when they allowed the only Falcon field goal with 1:15 remaining in the half.
Tessa Robertson and Abigale Spry utilized their size during the North White scoring spree as they crashed the offensive glass and put together three consecutive offensive boards with layups.
Robertson led the team in scoring with 14 points and six rebounds while Spry finished the night with a double double when she notched 11 points and 13 boards.
With the win, North White solidified their place in the Midwest Conference at third with a record of 5-2 while Frontier fell to 3-4 for a fifth place finish.
As a bonus, the Vikings will use their momentum from their recent two game winning streak to make noise in the Tri-County sectional where they will face off against West Central (6-16) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
As North White head coach Bryan Heimlich looked ahead toward sectional play, the idea of having a fully healthy team gives him reason to be excited about what kind of noise his team can make in the postseason.
“I think that we have improved throughout the year,” Heimlich said. “It’s exciting just to see us back at full strength. I thought we were getting to a point where the first of December where I was starting to see some things where we were doing positively and then we kind of hit that wall with injuries and it was a struggle at times just trying to figure out who we were going to have.”
“It’s exciting to see us back in that spot. Just our subs off the bench. You kind of get a routine at times where who can go in for where.”
Chatney Altman opened up the second half for the Falcons with a shot from beyond the arc but North White showed no letup from where they left off at the end of the second quarter as they outscored Frontier 22-10 in the third.
Autumn Reif converted on three consecutive Vikings baskets to start the third including a basket and a foul as North White’s defense held Frontier scoreless for over five minutes following Altman’s three.
Reif finished the game with 11 points.
North White finished the game shooting 35% from the field while also finding success from two point range with a game high 43% from inside the arc.
Frontier will open sectional play at Tri-County against the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 6 p.m.