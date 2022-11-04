MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes girls basketball began with a celebration just minutes into the game when Junior Olivia Nickerson (15) hit her 1,000th career point. She only needed seven points to make it to the 1,000 mark. After a brief rowdy celebration and quick picture taking, she got back into the game and kept on scoring for a total of 36 points in the season opener Thursday night at home.
The girls varsity team played the Boone Grove Wolves ending the game far ahead with a score of 88 – 19. Following Nickerson in scoring was Addie Bowsman with 23 points and 14 assists. Addi Ward scored 10 points for the night.
The score at the end of the first quarter was 41 – 5, and the Indians never looked back.
The JV team also won their match against the Wolves with a score of 37 – 19. At half-time, the Twin Lakes girls were ahead 21-3. After half-time, the Wolves came back with an effort to catch up but fell behind again in the fourth quarter.
The girls’ varsity team will play Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the team plays Carroll. Both games will be at home.
Frontier loses season opener
The Frontier Falcons varsity girls team lost their season opener against Clinton Central, which won with a score of 50 -23. The girls play in Attica on Nov. 8 and on Nov. 10, at NMHS at 7:30 p.m.