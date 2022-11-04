MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes girls basketball began with a celebration just minutes into the game when Junior Olivia Nickerson (15) hit her 1,000th career point. She only needed seven points to make it to the 1,000 mark. After a brief rowdy celebration and quick picture taking, she got back into the game and kept on scoring for a total of 36 points in the season opener Thursday night at home.

The girls varsity team played the Boone Grove Wolves ending the game far ahead with a score of 88 – 19. Following Nickerson in scoring was Addie Bowsman with 23 points and 14 assists. Addi Ward scored 10 points for the night.

