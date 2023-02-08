After a strong showing in sectional 22, resulting in their first championship in 15 years, Twin Lakes’ varsity girls basketball team is primed to keep their momentum pushing them forward this weekend as they prep for their championship opponent in the Garrett Railroaders (14-11).
Going into the regional 12 championship, Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman is aware of the weapons that exist on the Railroaders.
“Garrett is a very good, solid team,” Bowsman said. “Their best player, Bailey Kelham, she’s scoring a little over 19 points a game. A very athletic player that can get to the basket and shoot the three. Then they got some other players that can shoot too.”
“Our approach every game is that we need to be able to stop five players on their team and if we can play defense as one and stop what they like to do then hopefully things will come out on our end.”
Of those weapons, Bailey Kelham stands out as Garrett’s leading scorer with 19.8 ppg on 33% shooting along with 9.3 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Maddy Schenkel compliments the Railroader’s offense with 6.8 ppg followed by center Kelsey Bergman’s 5.8 ppg and two blocks per contest.
Garrett will face off against Twin Lakes with a 14-11 record while winning their last six in a row including their final three regular season contests.
As a team, they average 42.1 ppg on offense while giving up 41.6 on defense.
The defensive average allowed by Garrett may prove to be their downfall when facing an Indians team that averages 62.3 ppg, a No. 8 ranking in offensive averages in the state of Indiana, while also sitting at No. 13 in the state in average margin of victory with 23.58 points per contest.
Offensively, No. 1 in Class 3A Twin Lakes will continue to thrive off of the points generated by Olivia Nickerson and Addie Bowsman as the two combine for 36.5 ppg followed by Addi Ward who sits at 11.1 ppg.
Following their sectional championship, Bowsman believes it’s important that his team adjusts to the ebbs and flows of the game as they look to continue their historic run.
“I just want to see them keep building. Just to not let the highs and lows of the game get to the game. Things are going to not go our way sometimes and how are we going to handle those? I think a lot of times if you don’t handle those lows very well, that’s going to affect you to get on the high,” he said.
Twin Lakes will travel to Bellmont High School where they will face off against Garrett at 7 p.m.