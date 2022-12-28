Pass reaches

Senior Kora Pass (#32) reaches for the ball in the game against Clinton Prairie in the first round of the holiday tournament. Pass made 13 points and had 12 rebounds for the game.

 Photo courtesy Michelle Greear

MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes played Clinton Prairie in the first round of the two-day tournament at home Tuesday, winning by a score of 75-39. Twin Lakes Indians are ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 3A poll (14-0). due to a water main break at the high school, the tournament was moved to the Staggs Gym in the middle school.

The Indians advance to face Westfield in the second round, while Crown Point plays Rochester. Crown Point beat Mt. Vernon of Fortville, 49-44, in overtime on Tuesday.

