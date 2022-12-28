MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes played Clinton Prairie in the first round of the two-day tournament at home Tuesday, winning by a score of 75-39. Twin Lakes Indians are ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 3A poll (14-0). due to a water main break at the high school, the tournament was moved to the Staggs Gym in the middle school.
The Indians advance to face Westfield in the second round, while Crown Point plays Rochester. Crown Point beat Mt. Vernon of Fortville, 49-44, in overtime on Tuesday.
Rochester beat North White, 52-27. The Vikings will face Mt. Vernon in the loser’s bracket on Wednesday.
A sluggish start put Kankakee Valley behind by double figures in a 49-32 loss to Westfield in the first round of the Twin Lakes Invitational on Tuesday evening.
The Kougars, who had an 11-game win streak snapped, managed just a single field goal in the first quarter to trail 18-2 to the Shamrocks (8-6). They trailed 27-10 at halftime.
The loss pushes KV (12-3) into the loser’s bracket where it will face Clinton Prairie, which lost to the host Indians.