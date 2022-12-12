RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central sophomore Corbin Mathew was merciless in picking apart Twin Lakes’ zone defense Saturday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Then he picked apart the Indians’ other defenses as well, hitting nine straight shots over the game’s first three quarters in leading the Bombers to a 62-38 Hoosier Conference romp of the Indians.
Mathew would finish with a game-high 21 points before sitting for much of the fourth quarter. He finished 9 of 11 from the floor and was assisted on many of his shots by senior teammate Colby Chapman, who had six assists to go with seven points.
“I just came into the game more focused,” Mathew said of his performance. “I was more locked in, and I really don’t know why. The ball was just going in the hoop.”
Senior guard Tristen Wuethrich added 17 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bombers, who completed a weekend sweep of White County schools. RCHS beat North White Friday night and will carry a 5-2 record into this week’s slate of games.
The Bombers came out firing in the first quarter, knocking down 7 of 12 shots to take a 16-6 lead. The Indians, in contrast, were just 3 of 10 from the floor and missed all four of their 3-point tries.
Rensselaer would continue its hot shooting in the second period, going 8 of 11, with Mathew hitting all four of his shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 10 points in the period.
The Bombers, who beat the Indians, 57-43, in last month’s IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette, led 34-17 at halftime and 50-26 through three quarters.
The home team hit 59.6% of its shots (28 of 47) and had 14 team assists.
Though he struggled to score, Chapman, who is the team’s leading scorer in the first few weeks of the season, contributed in other ways.
Senior Luke Deno had nine points to lead the Indians, who hit just 8 of 23 shots in the first half before knocking down 9 of 20 in the second.