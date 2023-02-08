OXFORD — Twin Lakes’ varsity girls basketball team continued with their winning ways last week as they overcame a double overtime thriller against West Lafayette in the semifinals before advancing past Benton Central in the sectional championship for their first title in 15 years.
Indians head coach Brad Bowsman reflected afterward on what this championship means for the program and how it came about.
“I’m very proud of the girls and the team, the coaches and on the work we’ve put in this season,” Bowsman said. “Not just this season, it’s been built since these girls have been playing elementary school together. … Winnings not easy to do, especially when you have the quality teams that we have in our sectional.”
In the first round of postseason play, No. 1 in Class 3A Twin Lakes made easy work of North Montgomery when they held the Chargers to single digits in each of the four quarters, paving the way for a 76-23 win.
Throughout the game, Twin Lakes was in control as they took an early first quarter lead and let it balloon to 24-5 after the first eight minutes behind 22 points from Olivia Nickerson and 21 from Addie Bowsman.
For Bowsman, a difficult nonconference schedule combined with the vigors of playing in the Hoosier Conference provided the Indians with the preparation needed to make history.
Coming into postseason play, Bowsman knew that his team was in for a battle throughout a loaded sectional.
“20 years, this was our sixth sectional championship we’ve been in. Our third straight with BC and their storied past as a program. … BC’s gonna come in and fight and we knew we had to come in and work hard and we still had to work hard to get to that finals. West Lafayette gave us everything we could handle,” Bowsman said.
Facing off against No. 8 in Class 3A West Lafayette, Twin Lakes found their backs against the walls early on when a putback by Kora Pass marked the Indian's only field goal in the first quarter as they fell behind early on by eight.
They slowly regained their bearings in the second period as Addie Bowsman made her way to the basket on back to back possessions, cutting into Westside’s lead before Addi Ward got into the mix offensively as well with paint touches resulting in scores.
Bowsman led the team with 25 points followed by 22 from Olivia Nickerson while Ward shored up the Indian’s offense with 11 points.
Almost no bucket came up bigger than a three at the top of the key by Nickerson to help push the game into its first overtime as their defense survived multiple clutch 3s to ultimately secure the 68-61 win.
In light of their sectional run, Bowsman credited his team’s ability to stay ready whenever their number is called, crediting the regular season’s tests as one of the mainstays to their success.
“I just feel like as the season has went on this year, our girls have been getting prepared for sectionals. We always look at these games as preparedness for sectional and we’re building,” he said.
“I feel like these girls have trust in each other and believe in each other a lot. … We’ve just had girls step up whenever we needed them to step up.”
Against BC, Twin Lakes and the Bison played a close first half before the defense of the Indians became too much for the opposition to handle as they outscored Benton Central 28-10 in the second half for a 56-32 championship victory.
Buckets from beyond the arc by Olivia Nickerson and Hannah Hodgen helped Twin Lakes extend their lead in the third quarter as their defense suffocated the opposition into 31% shooting from the field.
Bowsman, Nickerson and Hodgen combined for 48 points in the championship win.
Bowsman handed out seven assists while registering one solo turnover while Kora Pass led them in boards with eight rebounds.
Twin Lakes travels to Bellmont to face Garrett on Saturday in the regional championship.