CHALMERS — With the last four seasons spent on the varsity bench with Frontier’s varsity girls basketball program, Danielle Sichting recently made the move to head coach where she inherits a Falcons team that is ripe with athleticism and experience.
But, for Sicthing, the time spent working as a varsity assistant as well as the head coach for the junior varsity team has allowed her the confidence to take the next step forward.
“I am elated, I’m excited that our AD gave me this opportunity for one,” Sichting said. “Being in the corporation now for five years, I’ve made a lot of strong and positive connections and feel like I was ready to take this next step and help this program mold into the program I know it can be.”
Sichting inherits a Falcons roster that touted four freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors last season en route to a 5-18 record overall.
Frontier graduated three of their top four leading scorers in 2023 while junior Haley Jay returns next season as the team’s leader in scoring with 7.5 ppg along with 5.3 rebounds a game.
Going into next season, Sichting believes that her experience working both in and outside of the gym with not just her current roster but throughout the feeder program will allow her a leg up as she moves forward.
“I definitely think that I’m in a unique position that not all first year coaches have. … I know these girls, I’ve worked with them. I’ve worked in the elementary for years now and I’ve seen them and had relationships with these girls for years now,” she said.
After recently being named the head coach, Sichting has been operating as interim head coach and has had the team putting in the work in the gym since after spring break along with playing in summer shootouts against Lafayette Central Catholic, Knox, Lafayette Jeff and others.
In the short term, Sichting’s sights are set on seeing an uptick in the defensive intensity of the Falcons.
“I’m very defensive minded and I think we’ve had to take a step back and talk, drill and practice the correct fundamentals of defense,” Sichting said. “It’s going to be a continual process. It’s not going to be a quick fix by any means but definitely being able to limit our opponents.
However, she also has goals of putting Frontier basketball back on the map.
“Obviously, your goal, in the long run, is to compete for sectionals and conference,” Sichting said. “I also just want to build the basketball culture. … In years past, we’ve had a strong culture in softball and volleyball but hopefully, in a few years there will be an uptick in the basketball culture and girls are excited to get in the gym and they take high priority in developing their game.”