Frontier basketball

Haley Jay drives a North White defender.

 Photo by Clay Maxfield

CHALMERS — With the last four seasons spent on the varsity bench with Frontier’s varsity girls basketball program, Danielle Sichting recently made the move to head coach where she inherits a Falcons team that is ripe with athleticism and experience.

But, for Sicthing, the time spent working as a varsity assistant as well as the head coach for the junior varsity team has allowed her the confidence to take the next step forward.