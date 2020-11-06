All four White County girls basketball teams enter the 2020-21 season with a bit of trepidation. As of this morning, Tri-County will not play until Nov. 17 and has lost a pair of games. Twin Lakes has shifted its schedule to accommodate losing a pair of games. Frontier played its first two games without its leading scorer and rebounder from last year.
COVID-19 has already impacted this season, and nearly every coach and player expressed hope that some semblance of a season can take place between now and February.
The following is a condensed version of each team’s season preview. Full previews can be found at the Monticello Herald Journal website.
Twin Lakes still counting on youth to propel it
Older. Wiser. More experience.
So things should conceivably unfold better for Twin Lakes (9-15) even as seven of the nine varsity mainstays still are just sophomores.
Correct?
“We have that large group of sophomores who have gotten through one year of high school ball, and most of them played a majority of varsity basketball,” head coach Brad Bowsman said. “I’m looking for them to use that as a springboard toward this year and hopefully we get off to a faster start than we did last year.”
A faster start might be a moot point as the Indians have experienced adversity from the opening minute of practice.
“We’ve already dealt with starting on fall break, the issue of girls being quarantined, the issue of having one player coming off knee surgery,” Bowsman said of playing twice during opening week without a full lineup. “We have a lot of adversity we’re dealing with right now, and it’s going to be a rough road at the very beginning.”
Sophomore point guard and leading scorer Addi Ward is still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery a few weeks ago. Ward will be out for only a short amount of time, but it does mean the workload will fall on the frontcourt of Hannah Hodgen and Evelyn Scharer, who were both named All-Hoosier Conference and combined for nearly 20 points and 15 rebounds per game.
Ward scored 12 points per game and led the team in assists and steals (2.2 and 2.3) per game.
That trio continues to be the core of the program as it moves forward, but has reinforcements. Freshman Olivia Nickerson comes in as another scoring option, a spot-up shooter who will help spread the wealth. The coach also predicts big steps up from sophomores Ariel Davis, Emma Need and Kora Pass, and junior guard Lilly Foster.
The sophomore and freshman class has plenty of experience outside last year’s varsity season, as well. That camaraderie is believed to be a help as the Indians hope to break into double-digit wins or put together an above-.500 record.
Tangible signs of progress are important, but the key is the postseason. Twin Lakes hosts the sectional, and peaking at that tournament is the only way to keep playing once it starts.
“The big thing is rolling with the punches,” Bowsman said. “We have to come out to practice and go into each game prepared. Be mentally tough with a great attitude and great work ethic.”
Frontier still program building, one play at a time
Last year might have been a little too much pressure.
Kyle Marlatt’s first-year goal was the drive for six; the Falcons were six wins away from 300 victories in the program’s history.
Frontier did that, besting West Central 55-38 on Dec. 17. However, it bottomed out from there as the Falcons (6-17) didn’t win again.
So his message was planned to be “just one more.” Perhaps at first it was a reference to winning seven games, but it quickly became a mantra to cope with the turbulence. Frontier has played two games without its top returnee, Emma Blissett, because of coronavirus-related issues.
“If you get one more practice, it’s a win. If you get one more play on the court, it’s a win. If you get one more steal, shot, rebound, assist, whatever, it’s a win,” the second-year coach said. “Take it one possession at a time, and one game at a time. We’re not going to set a goal for wins and losses, or try to hit certain numbers. We want to be able to play one more day.”
Marlatt’s long-term goal is to build and maintain stability for a program that has seen five coaches roam the sidelines the past seven seasons. The longest-tenured one collected 10 wins in three seasons.
“It’s about building up a sense of community and trying to turn things around, helping establish feeder programs for both the girls and boys to give them a chance to succeed,” he said. “My hope is to hand it off, eventually, to someone who has the same passion for Frontier athletics who will take this and continue to build upon it at every level.”
Frontier returns eight who saw time on the court. Blissett paves the way, with Lauren LaOrange and Courtney Gutwein as key cogs. Daisy Christopher, Shelby Clothier and Olivia Newcom are expected to improve upon last season’s production. Sophomore and newcomer Laci Mears scored a team-best six points in Tuesday’s season-opening loss at North Montgomery, while Clothier and Christopher put up five apiece.
Frontier averaged 27.5 points in its first two games. Marlatt admits the Falcons will have to key on defense and draw games out. Last year’s 35 points per game is around where he thinks they’ll be this year.
“We’re going to struggle to score this year, even when our top players come back,” he said. “We know we’re going to have to keep games in the 30s and 40s if we want to be competitive.”
Vikings ready for repeat run
Where do you go when nearly everyone is back from a perfect conference slate and a 16-win season?
A repeat, or perhaps better.
Or, like everyone else, you’re just happy to be here.
“I think right now we’re happy we’re able to have this opportunity, for one,” head coach Bryan Heimlich said. “We have a lot of returning players and we were young last year. The girls have come in a lot more prepared than they were at the beginning of last year.”
Heimlich’s squad returns 10, including top three scorers Olivia Allen, Lynzi Heimlich and Abigale Spry. Each averaged slightly more than eight points per game, while three others — Hannah Cosgray, Tessa Robertson and Kinsey Westerhouse — chipped in between three and five per game.
In addition, junior Caitlyn Conn is back after missing 19 games because of leukemia.
“We have a lot of people that can handle the basketball and shoot, but we have some post players that can do some things, too,” Hiemlich said. “Being able to get Caitlyn Conn back this year will help down in the post, and we have Lyni and Kinsey, and Tessa Robertson as well.”
Conn and Lynzi Heimlich each averaged two offensive rebounds per game, an area the Vikings excelled in — they averaged nearly 10 a game. Coach Heimlich, however, felt his team wasn’t able to capitalize enough on second- and third-chance scoring opportunities when it needed to.
Shooting in general was a bit of a hindrance — North White shot 36 percent from the field, with 29 percent from the 3-point line. The Vikings shot 29 percent in a three-point sectional loss to Caston and was at 30 percent or lower in four games. The loss to Caston was also a sharp contrast to the teams’ first meeting — a 50-29 Vikings win.
“Defense is what we always stress, because shots aren’t always going to fall,” Heimlich said of a team that allowed 38.5 points per game while scoring 43.5. “We found that out in the final game of the sectional — we did not shoot well, and we weren’t able to get some of the stops we needed to.”
Cavaliers to be ironwomen once again
Tri-County returns a large portion of experience and talent.
And the Cavaliers will have to ride that quintet until it breaks down.
Is that the bad news? Not when it’s expected.
“Honestly, that’s the norm for us, the norm for every sport at Tri-County,” senior forward Myah Alberts said. “For the girls teams, at least. We’re used to it.”
Alberts and classmate Maddie Musser will fill out the frontcourt alongside junior Autumn Ross. That trio combined for 21 points, 17 rebounds and six steals per game. Junior guard Brynn Warren (9.5 ppg, 2.6 apg and 2.0 spg) is also a spoke in that wheel. That is the group Tri-County needs to produce, according to head coach Missi Tyler.
“Myah and Maddie give us a lot of leadership and have good vision of what they want to get out of this season,” the coach added. “They are definitely hardworking kids that I can count on, and we have a good chemistry with those seniors leading us.”
Added Musser: “Pretty much the last three years a lot of us have played every minute of every game, or close.”
Numbers are steady at 14 girls, with a seven-girl freshman class bolstering the returnees. Senior guard Anna Martin, junior guard Shelby Schambach and freshman Johnetta Whitmire will provide backcourt depth.
Tri-County has had to reschedule its first two games and won’t hit the court until Nov. 17. Tyler held Google meetings with her team and has them doing individual workouts and shooting drills.
“I guess a positive would be we’ll be stronger because we’ve had to self-motivate a little more in this time apart,” the coach added. “We want to play as many games as we can and get better every day. Hopefully, we make it all the way to play in a sectional. Every day is just kind of a new obstacle, but I feel like we have to embrace that and give our best effort.”