CHALMERS — While Frontier will look different on the leadership front, they still plan on playing the same tough and gritty style as normal.
Come this winter, Frontier will be led by new varsity boys basketball head coach Trent Phegley as he takes on a Falcons roster that will be comprised of youth and athleticism.
As Phegley steps up into Frontier’s program, their hardnosed style of play is one of the things that excites him most as he prepares to go to work with his new squad.
“What drew me to Frontier is when I was at Rensselaer last year, we played them and they were a very, very physical varsity basketball team,” Phegley said. “I was excited to get here and they were young. They also have a lot of talent on that JV team. They came out and punched us in the mouth right out of the gate and I had a pretty old JV team.”
Phegley operated as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant for the last two years at Rensselaer Central where the Bombers went 32-19 overall along with a sectional championship in 2022.
It was on the sidelines that he first noticed the tenacity with which Frontier played.
“They can play the brand of basketball that I like to play. If you don’t have the horses to run what I like to run, it’s a little more difficult. Don’t need to be overly skilled but you need to be willing to be physical and I noticed it last year playing against them. I locked that away in my brain and this was one of the top destinations that I wanted to get to,” he said.
Frontier returns six incoming sophomores and four juniors next season after graduating five seniors from their 2023 class, a bulk of which comprised the scoring load of this past season’s roster.
With their youthful group, they will look to improve upon their 11-13 season from this past year in a postseason that found them falling to Tri-County, 56-54, in sectional play.
But, while the summer offseason is still young, Phegley and the Falcons are setting up the foundation to hit the ground running this upcoming regular season.
“How I’m treating this offseason right now is it’s more like practice. … I’ve started our summer time as a full practice session so as soon as you walk into the gym, this is what we do. We go into this drill, go into shell drill, structuring it exactly like we will in the season,” he said.
“The thing I love about it is my practices are difficult, they’re physical. They loved it immediately.”
Now as they begin to gel as a cohesive unit, Phegley believes they have the makings of a team that can contend.
“We’ve got a young group,” Phegley said. “Some very skilled freshmen, sophomores, juniors, very young but they like to get up and down. They enjoy each other’s company so I think just being with them the short time that I have they’re going to embrace the opportunity to change the culture of the basketball program here.”