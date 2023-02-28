With a final regular season record of 6-16, North White’s varsity boys basketball team looks to change their fortunes from the year into sectional winnings as they prepare for the semifinals of sectional 52.
After graduating their entire starting five last season, North White had some growing pains to work through as they worked out a rotation that worked best said Vikings head coach Matt Sipkema.
“I thought overall, the last five or six ball games of the year we really kind of pinned down our rotation,” Sipkema said. “Started playing a lot better basketball, slowing the game down a bit and playing right where we need to be playing going into sectional.”
With a first round bye, North White will play the winner of West Central (8-14) and South Newton (2-20).
The Vikings went 2-0 against both opponents this season with an eight point victory against South Newton in early January before knocking off West Central, 45-38, on January 17.
Defensively is where Sipkema believes his team has grown to be the most lethal in games.
“I think it all sets up with our defense. … “When we have that defensive pressure and effort coming into sectionals, we can surprise a team or two,” Sipkema said.
“We use the defense to set up our offense. … We need that type of defensive effort to run out and set up our offense. I think both teams, West Central and South Newton, would be looking at defensive purposes of us and how we are looking at different things.”
Dane Hood leads the Vikings in scoring and rebounds with 13.8 ppg and 6.6 rpg while Lukas Smith averages 7 points a contest as well.
While their defense is their calling card, Sipkema believes that the adjustments and tweaks that have gone into their offensive game plan will pay dividends come sectional time.
“We’ve gotta get better just from an offensive execution standpoint,” Sipkema said. “To win a sectional game, you have to be able to execute in the half court offense. We’ve been working on a lot of new sets over the last three or four weeks, fine tune those and work on playing with a lot of confidence.”
In West Central, the favored winner to come out of the first round against South Newton, Ayden White leads the team in scoring with 16.9 ppg along with 16 ppg from Bryce Nannega.
As a team, the Trojans average 52.8 ppg while giving up 60.1 on defense.
Semifinal play is scheduled for 7:30 pm. on Friday at West Central.