DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Christian Knights outshone the visiting Tri-County Cavaliers on Friday, Jan. 6, by a score of 58 - 43. Much of the game featured a duel between each team's big man with TC's Nate Corbin and DMC's Jacob Miller meeting each other's effort on both ends of the court.

Miller would finish with 20 points and Corbin, 19, in the duel.

