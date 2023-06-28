After a run to semi-state with Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team, 2023 senior Hannah Hodgen committed to Indiana University Kokomo (IUK) to continue her basketball career with the Cougars.
When recruitment began for Hodgen, the Cougars were the first to reach out to her.
That initial interest went a long way for Hodgen as she then recounted the welcoming feel that IUK held.
“Their coach was the first program to reach out to me and have interest in my game and that goes a long way for a player. That first offer, that first real interest there, that’s what hooked me right off the bat,” Hodgen said.
“I really liked the feel of a small campus, the facilities are nice and the coach at the time was a really nice guy and talking about changing the culture there. … It just made me feel like I was really welcome there and they wanted me there.”
Hodgen played a pivotal role on an Indians team that made it to the semi-state championship game this past season while operating as one of six seniors and averaging six points a game along with six rebounds and three assists a night as well.
Indians head coach Brad Bowsman noted that Hodgen’s ability on the offensive end of the floor provides her a leg up when transitioning to the next level.
“She’s got a good build. She’s a longer player. She can handle the ball and just is a good slashing player. As her coach, the thing I loved about her was she was able to get to the basket, finish with both hands and then also step out and shoot the three,” Bowsman said.
In 2023, Hodgen shot nearly 50% from the field as Twin Lakes ran the table throughout the regular season with an undefeated record of 23-0.
Last season included, Hodgen looked back on her high school career as a lesson in endurance as the Indians went through highs and lows through the four years before making their championship run.
“I think the principle is just kind of staying patient,” Hodgen said. “We put in so much work in the offseason to make sure we got that senior season we wanted. Just staying patient, working hard all four years.”
With the lessons of her time at Twin Lakes, she hopes to play a role in shifting the tide at IUK as the Cougars look to create a foundation of success for years to come.
“I’m just excited to see if we can change that program. That’s a program that hasn’t seen a whole lot of success the last few years and just kind of change the culture there, the work ethic, the attitude. I want to see if my experiences throughout high school can help me do that there,” she said.