Hannah Hodgen commits to Indiana University Kokomo to continue her basketball career.

After a run to semi-state with Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team, 2023 senior Hannah Hodgen committed to Indiana University Kokomo (IUK) to continue her basketball career with the Cougars.

When recruitment began for Hodgen, the Cougars were the first to reach out to her.

