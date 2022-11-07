Hitting the floor

Twin Lakes takes on Boone Grove in its first game of the season with a game at home and a winning score of 88-19.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

Frontier loses season opener

The Frontier Falcons varsity girls team lost their season opener against Clinton Central, which won with a score of 50 -23. The girls play in Attica on Nov. 8 and on Nov. 10, at NMHS at 7:30 p.m.

