Frontier loses season opener
The Frontier Falcons varsity girls team lost their season opener against Clinton Central, which won with a score of 50 -23. The girls play in Attica on Nov. 8 and on Nov. 10, at NMHS at 7:30 p.m.
Frontier loses season opener
The Frontier Falcons varsity girls team lost their season opener against Clinton Central, which won with a score of 50 -23. The girls play in Attica on Nov. 8 and on Nov. 10, at NMHS at 7:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes wins first two games
The Twin Lakes girls' varsity basketball team are 2-0 to start the season, winning over Boone Grove Thursday night with a score of 88-19. On Saturday, the girls took on Northwestern 56-50.
North White girls lose to N. Miami
In their season opener, the North White girls' varsity team traveled to North Miami where they lost 56-62. The top scorer was Senior Tessa Robertson with a total of 17 points, making six 2-point baskets and 5 points in free throws. Following in scoring was Freshman Autumn Reif, who brought in 15 points with three 2-point baskets and 9 points in free throws.
Tri-County loses to Pioneer in season opener
The Tri-County Cavliers lost their first varsity basketball game to Pioneer. Pioneer won with a score of 58-38. The Lady Cavs next game will be against Rensselaer Central on Nov. 10.
