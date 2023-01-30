In a season where Frontier’s varsity girls basketball team has gone 5-17 and 3-4 in the Midwest Conference, the Falcons are still primed to put together a strong postseason run when they start sectional play on Tuesday.
With Tri-County (11-11, 4-3 MWC) slated as the Falcon's first foe in sectional 52, Frontier will look to avenge an early December loss that finished with a final of 63-22 that went the way of the Cavaliers.
Despite their record, Frontier head coach Kyle Marlatt is proud of the way that his team has adjusted to new roles in a year where many were expected to step up in the wake of 2022 graduations while also crediting two underclassmen that provide a bright future for Falcons basketball.
“We knew coming in losing some big pieces that we were going to have a lot of different players picking up different roles and learning to play different positions. … We’re getting better each day and our sophomores Mady Mears and Ashyln Minniear are really bringing stuff to the table,” he said.
With four freshmen and three sophomores on the roster, Frontier’s season has been one of growth and building for the future but Marlatt has seen a myriad of ways in which his team has excelled this year.
“Just how they’ve grown overall,” Marlatt said. “We’ve got a girl, Ashlyn Minniear that’s going to hop into the top five all time rebounder list for a single season this year. …. Mady Mears, just her post play has gotten better every single game.”
“We have a freshman point guard who’s getting better every time she sees the floor, spatial awareness, court awareness and outside shooting ability.”
Against the Cavaliers in sectional play, Frontier will be mindful of Tri-County’s ability to stretch the floor after their last outing finished with the opposition shooting 47% from three along with finishing the game with 18 offensive rebounds.
Tri-County outscored Frontier 33-12 in the first half before erupting for 21 points in the third quarter in their first matchup of the season on December 8.
“We had 28 turnovers that game. We shot 3-28 from beyond the arc. They had players that hit seven 3s that typically don’t hit 3s and we have to look at those mistakes that we made offensively and focus on our outside shooting and knock down shots that we typically hit,” he said.
Defensively, Frontier will look to slow down a Tri-County offense that is led by Sara Zarse (11.6 ppg) and Johnetta Whitmire (9 ppg) while the Cavaliers currently average nearly 50 points per game on offense and hold teams to 42.7 on defense.
Frontier will look to break a sectional drought in which they haven’t won a postseason contest in the last six seasons while going into postseason play riding a six game losing streak.
The Falcons will travel to Tri-County on Tuesday and tip off against sectional host Tri-County at 6 p.m.