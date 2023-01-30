In a season where Frontier’s varsity girls basketball team has gone 5-17 and 3-4 in the Midwest Conference, the Falcons are still primed to put together a strong postseason run when they start sectional play on Tuesday.

With Tri-County (11-11, 4-3 MWC) slated as the Falcon's first foe in sectional 52, Frontier will look to avenge an early December loss that finished with a final of 63-22 that went the way of the Cavaliers.

