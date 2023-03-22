HOOSIER BASKETBALL MAGAZINE TABS TOP 60 SENIOR BOYS
Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players for 2022-23 was compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These boys were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. This event will be at Marian University in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 26.
Dayton Hoover, Frontier, is listed among the top 60 players.
Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by 10 players who will participate in the 2023 IHSAA State Finals including— Clay Butler, Zane Doughty and Sheridan Sharp of Ben Davis and Zavion Bellamy, Kokomo from AAAA; Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch from AAA NorthWood; Josh Furst and Gage Sefton of Fort Wayne Blackhawk along with Joey Hart and Logan Webb from Linton-Stockton representing AA. Unfortunately, due to spring break conflict, Kamea Chandler from AAA Guerin Catholic is not able to attend.
There are 20 players who averaged more than 20 ppg this season who are part of the Top 60 Senior Workout this year topped by the state’s leading scorers— Tyler Myers, Evansville Day (31 ppg) and Markus Burton, Penn (29.7).
Featured Top 60 players who will stay in the Hoosier State as Division I recruits include Burton (NOTRE DAME), Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor (FORT WAYNE), Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian (PURDUE), Doughty, (VALPARAISO) and Mason Jones, Valparaiso (BALL STATE).
More Division I talent will be on display at the Top 60 Workout with Hart, (Central Florida), Logan Imes, Zionsville (Penn State), Sam Orme, Carmel (Belmont), Nick Richart, Zionsville (UNC - Charlotte), JQ Roberts, Bloomington North (Vanderbilt) and Sharp (Nicholls State). Of Note: Xavier Booker, Indianapolis Cathedral (Michigan State) was selected, but can not attend due to travel for the McDonald’s All-American game.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted throughout the season to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Two sessions of the Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted on Sunday, March 26, 2023 by Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Marian University in Indianapolis (3200 N. Cold Spring Road).
Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m. EST). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m. EST).
Coach Christopher Hawkins (Indianapolis Attucks) will direct both sessions. Four other outstanding IBCA coaches— Donnie Bowling (Anderson), Brent Dalrymple (North Daviess), Greg Dean (Fountain Central) and Ryan Miller (Providence)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.