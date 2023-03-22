Dayton Hoover1.jpg

Frontier's Dayton Hoover is listed among the Top 60 players in the state in Hoosier Basketball Magazine.

 FILE PHOTO

HOOSIER BASKETBALL MAGAZINE TABS TOP 60 SENIOR BOYS

Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players for 2022-23 was compiled by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. These boys were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. This event will be at Marian University in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 26.