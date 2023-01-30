In a season where Tri-County’s varsity girls basketball team has amassed their fair share of wins, the Cavaliers have also had setbacks along their way to an 11-11 record overall while finishing fourth in the Midwest Conference with a record of 4-3.

However, through the ups and downs of a 2023 season, the Cavaliers have managed to hit their stride at the precise moment as Tri-County prepares to go into sectional play with a first round matchup against Frontier (5-17, 3-4 MWC).

