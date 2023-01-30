In a season where Tri-County’s varsity girls basketball team has amassed their fair share of wins, the Cavaliers have also had setbacks along their way to an 11-11 record overall while finishing fourth in the Midwest Conference with a record of 4-3.
However, through the ups and downs of a 2023 season, the Cavaliers have managed to hit their stride at the precise moment as Tri-County prepares to go into sectional play with a first round matchup against Frontier (5-17, 3-4 MWC).
“Everybody’s finding their role on the team and what their expectations are and what’s expected of them and once you establish that everybody knows their role and it makes it easier to play together and makes you a better team,” said Tri-County head coach Missi Tyler.
The Cavaliers finished their regular season by winning five of their final seven including a 20-point win on the road at Delphi along with a win over a top ranked team in Clinton Central at home with a 57-46 final.
The growth in Tri-County has been across the board as Tyler reflects on how she’s seen her squad round into postseason form.
“I think our rebounding is better,” Tyler said. “We rebound really well. Our communication has gotten better and defensively, we’ve gotten better. Going into the tournament, we’re going to need that strong defensive effort but we’re also going to need some offensive sets and people that are ready to shoot the ball.”
Going into sectionals, Tri-County will face a Frontier team that they made easy work of in the first week of December when they defeated the Falcons with a 63-22 final.
In that matchup, the Cavs shot 51% from the field including 8-17 from three point range as they finished with three Tri-County players in double figures while their pursuit on the offensive glass paid dividends when they pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.
For Tyler, her team’s ability to extend the floor was the deciding factor against a Frontier team that looked to pack the paint defensively.
“Grace Luck, freshman, she put up 20 that night. They just left her open and she just kept knocking them down and that’s the best way to pull somebody out of a zone. … We’ve got solid kids ready to play their role."
As the tournament nears, Tyler is confident in her team in an assortment of ways including their burgeoning basketball IQ.
“As a team, these girls get along really well,” Tyler said. “I think we do play very well on both ends of the floor. I feel like there’s a variety of things we can do and we’re starting from the floor and they’re recognizing defenses, switching offenses on their own and they know where to go and what their role is.”
“That makes us a better team and that’s what you want as you get closer to the tournament and our basketball IQ is growing at this point.”
Tri-County will host sectional 52 on January 31 where they will face off against Frontier for the right to move onto semifinal play where Caston (20-2) awaits on February 3.