Throughout the 2023 season, one in which Tri County's varsity boys basketball started by losing seven of their first eight, first year head coach Ryan Harrington considered if his team was being led in the right direction.
After their season came to a close on Saturday to Marquette Catholic in regional play, it's safe to say they were headed in the right direction all along.
Nearly two months later and the Cavaliers hoisted their ninth sectional title in program history, finished second in the Midwest Conference and provided a stable foundation for returning talent to build on in the ’24 season.
“Sometimes it takes a while to see the results of all that hard work and as long as it’s clicking at the end of the season, that’s what you really want and that’s the important thing,” Harrington said.
Tri-County graduates four seniors in Nate Corbin, Will Getz, JP Schemerhorn and Sam Bunjan while Corbin leaves the program as the Cav's leading scorer while averaging 12.6 ppg.
After Corbin however, the Cavs will have plenty to build around as they return their four next leaders in offensive averages with Koby Bahler and Eric Zarse combining for nearly 20 a game.
For those looking to become the next torch bearers of Cavaliers basketball, Harrington believes that this season’s postseason run will benefit them for the better.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who return next year,” Harrington said. “I think it was a really good experience for them as far as seeing that level of intensity and that level of play as far as when you advance past the sectional.”
During regional play against Marquette Catholic, Tri-County fell behind by 14 after the first half and struggled to make up ground against the Blazers despite outscoring the opposition by two in the second half.
Marquette Catholic finished the game shooting 43% from the field while finishing with 10 offensive rebounds and 16 steals.
While their season came to a close with the 60-48 final against Marquette Catholic, the Cavs finished the year with a 12-13 record while culminating in championship hardware, something that Harrington believes has been made possible by his seniors.
“I was very lucky. We had great senior leadership. Nate Corbin was an incredible senior leader for us all year. Will Getz, really great leader by example and does things the right way. Sam Bunjan and JP Schemerhorn were just really hard workers in practice every day,” he said.
“When you’ve got as good of seniors as I had to start things off, that just makes your job as a coach easier.”
With the turnaround of the season in mind along with the strong finish, Harrington believes that their 2023 will provide them with plenty of momentum going into next year.
“We set off that goal since day one to win a sectional and compete for conference,” Harrington said. “You can’t complain with those results. … We improved tremendously I think if you would have told me how we finished after starting one and seven, I would have absolutely taken it.”
“I told them afterward, we raised the bar as far as what’s expected of us and now we just have to continue to carry that on next year.”