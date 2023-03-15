Corbin a scoring threat

Tri-County senior center Nate Corbin serves as the team’s top scorer.

Throughout the 2023 season, one in which Tri County's varsity boys basketball started by losing seven of their first eight, first year head coach Ryan Harrington considered if his team was being led in the right direction.

After their season came to a close on Saturday to Marquette Catholic in regional play, it's safe to say they were headed in the right direction all along.

