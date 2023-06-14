Twin Lake’s guard Addie Bowsman capped off a stellar sophomore season Saturday with an appearance in the Indiana All-Stars Futures Game where she and 20 players were selected from the state comprising of two teams made up of Indiana's top talent.

Suiting up for the North team, Bowsman and her team defeated the South all-stars, 73-63 but for the Twin Lake’s guard, the accomplishment runs deeper than a win or loss.

