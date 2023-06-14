Twin Lake’s guard Addie Bowsman capped off a stellar sophomore season Saturday with an appearance in the Indiana All-Stars Futures Game where she and 20 players were selected from the state comprising of two teams made up of Indiana's top talent.
Suiting up for the North team, Bowsman and her team defeated the South all-stars, 73-63 but for the Twin Lake’s guard, the accomplishment runs deeper than a win or loss.
“Just being a part of the first ever Futures game is a big honor to bring back to Monticello,” she said. “It was just a great experience. I just learned that I just have to keep on getting better to be able to compete with these other girls in Indiana.”
Bowsman's march to being named one of the state’s up and coming talents began in November when Twin Lake’s varsity girl's basketball team went 23-0 through the regular season while clinching the top spot in the Hoosier Conference before winning a sectional championship over Benton Central followed by a regional championship.
Throughout the season, Bowsman served as a pivotal cog in the Indian’s offense when she averaged 17.4 points per game on 52% shooting while shooting 41% from beyond the arc.
To go along with her ability to put the ball in the basket, she also recorded 5.7 rebounds per game along with a team high 6.9 rebounds a night.
Head coach Brad Bowsman spoke on one of the state’s top honors for Twin Lake’s rising star.
“She’s been playing ever since she was four years old and just getting a chance to play in that game, she was very excited to have that opportunity,” Bowsman said.
While adding that along with their success this year has begun to have a trickle down effect on their program as a whole.
“We’re seeing a lot of benefit from just the type of season we had as a team. … I’ve seen an uptick in our enrollment into our camps and hoping to see some benefits in the fall when we have our elementary league. It’s been a great thing for the girls to have little girls coming up and wanting to be like them.”
With the successes of her sophomore season in the rearview, Bowsman now is focused on improving her game while getting acclimated to the influx of talent coming in from the underclass.
“I feel like my defensive side. I just need to work on my foot work and be able to keep up with others. … Just being able to work with my new teammates because our team this year at Twin Lakes, we are brand new. We only have two girls from last year’s varsity squad and we just have to teach them how to play and I just need to be able to know how to work with them,” she said.