Girls
Saturday, Jan. 7
North White beat South Newton Saturday with a score of 53 - 10. Top scorers for the game were Abigale Spry (Sr.) with 16 points, Autumn Reif (Fr.) with 15 and Tessa Robertson (Sr.) with 13. Reif lead in rebounds with 12 followed by Robertson with 7 rebounds.
The Frontier Lady Falcons took on Tri-Township losing 46 - 74. On Jan. 5, they played Pioneer losing 33 - 70.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Twin Lakes girls team traveled to Culver Academy where they won 45- 31. Top scorers for the ladies was Addie Bowsman )So.) with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Addie Ward (Sr.) brought in 11 point and Olivier Nickerson (Jr.) brought in 10. Following Bowsman in rebounds were Hannah Hodgen (Sr.) and Kora Pass (Sr.) with seven apiece.
Tri-County Lady Cavaliers took on Seeger Patriots at home winning with a score of 51-42. Top scorers were Johnetta Whitmire (Jr.) with 13, Hannah Arvin (So.) with 11 and Allista Taulman (Jr.) with 9. Arvin lead in rebounds with 13 followed by Sara Zarse (Sr.) with 10.
The North White Vikings lost to the Clinton Prairie Gophers by six points with a final score of 32-38.
Frontier faced North Newton, winning the game with a score of 58 - 33.
Boys
More from this section
Twin Lakes
On Ja. 6, Twin Lakes took on Benton Central, losing the game to the Bison who won with 69 points to the Indian’s 47 points. Leading in scoring was Jamison Ousley (Fr.) with 8, Masx chaser (So.) with 7 and Bryce Wilhite (So.) with 6. Cooper Pell (Sr.) lead in rebounds with 4, followed by Adyn Ventors (Jr.) and Avery Condo (Jr.) with 3 rebounds each.
On Jan. 7, the Twin Lakes Indians faced North Newton, winning 55 - 52. Jamison Ousley (Jr.) was the top scorer for the game with 33 points. Cooper Pell (Sr.) followed with 10 points. They both lead in rebounds with five each.
North White
North White Vikings won their game against the South Newton Rebels with a score of 40 - 22. Lead scorer for the game was Junior Dane Hood with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Lukas Smith (Sr.) made 7 points and Eli Stearns (Sr.) had 3 rebounds.
Frontier
On Jan. 6, the Frontier Falcons won against Pioneer with a score of 46 - 33. On Jan. 7, they beat Sri-Township 51 - 45.
Tri-County
The Tri-County Cavaliers played the Attica Red Ramblers on their home court taking a win with a score of 59-21. Junior Connor Ross lead in scoring with 13 points, followed by Juniors Koby Bahler and Eric Zarse with 11 points each. Nate Corbin lead in rebounds with 7 and Will Gets with 4.