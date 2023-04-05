Tri-County’s varsity softball team looks to start the season with a young roster but returns plenty of experience from last season’s squad and with that talent coming back, the Cavaliers are primed to build off of 2022’s finish of 3-16 and a first round exit to Carroll in sectionals.
With their youthful roster, head coach Michael Luck and co. structured the beginning stages of their preseason around making sure their team was stronger and in better condition come April.
“We have a pretty young team that hasn’t been a lot in the weight room so we incorporated in October a weight program to get them a little bit stronger and have a little more agility,” Luck said. “They’re just stronger girls and we’re going to continue this throughout the program to get a little stronger athlete.”
While adding that the start of the regular season has given him confidence that the Cavs are trending in the right direction.
“The first couple of weeks have been really good. Lots of improvement that we’re seeing. Just getting back to the basics of softball and doing what we need to do well. If we take care of the basics well, we’ll be in most games.”
Tri-County goes into the 2023 season with two seniors in Lilly Sterk and Emma Voors while Ariana Dominguez rounds out the junior class. The Cavs roster is rounded out by six freshmen and seven sophomores.
Offensively, Tri-County will utilize their speed mixed with their bats to drive in runs this year.
“We’re blessed to have a pretty fast team this year so we can do a lot with small ball. We also have some hitters that will drive the gap and pressure that fence quite a bit,” he said.
Dominguez returns as the leading batter from last season when she averaged .512 hitting in nearly 60 plate appearances while notching 22 hits and driving in 8 runs. Kami Wilkerson also returns for her sophomore season after looking to build on a freshman campaign that found her hitting .475 in the batter’s box.
Three pitchers make up the Cavalier’s pitching staff and while they have backgrounds in pitching in different travel leagues, Luck believes they will round into form with their past experience on the mound.
“Our main pitchers, all three of them are capable and have pitched in the past,” Luck said. “They’re used to the pressure. Playing against juniors and seniors may be new to them but I think they can handle that well. They throw the ball pretty hard, place it very well and they can spin the ball when they need to.”
The Cavaliers will kick the season off on April 10 on the road at Covington before hosting their home opener against North White on April 18 in a Midwest Conference showdown.