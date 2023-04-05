8-0 Cavaliers

A double play to end the game set off a celebration by Tri-County players after a thrilling 10-3 win over North Newton last season.

 FILE PHOTO

Tri-County’s varsity softball team looks to start the season with a young roster but returns plenty of experience from last season’s squad and with that talent coming back, the Cavaliers are primed to build off of 2022’s finish of 3-16 and a first round exit to Carroll in sectionals.

With their youthful roster, head coach Michael Luck and co. structured the beginning stages of their preseason around making sure their team was stronger and in better condition come April.

