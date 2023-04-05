North White’s varsity baseball team is nearing the start of their 2023 season and with it comes a vast array of talent across the board as the Vikings boast returning experience from a season ago along with underclassmen who look to keep the program trending in the right direction.
For head coach Kirk Quasebarth, the team that the Vikings field this year is one that he believes will experience growth, improvement as well as a hopeful deep tourney run.
“We got 16 baseball players,” Quasebarth said. “We don’t have quantity but I feel we have quality. … We’re expecting a lot of these kids, especially the seniors, to step it up this year. That junior class of ours is kind of our money class in a lot of sports to be able to perform out a higher level coming this season.”
“These sophomores are going to see a lot of playing time and we’re going to try to gel, put it together, do a lot of teaching this year and see where it goes come sectional time.”
Finishing the 2022 season with a record of 7-13, North White goes into this season with two seniors in Morgun Sloan and Eli Stearns while also fielding potentially six juniors and six sophomores.
Sophomore Elijah Quasebarth returns for his junior season as the Vikings leader in batting average after a sophomore campaign in which he hit .422 while notching 19 hits and 25 runs batted in.
Sloan and Kade Deboard also look to pick up where they left off last year while returning as two of the team’s top three leaders in the batter’s box.
With a group comprised of old and young, Quasebarth is eager to see how his up and coming core of underclassmen continues to grow throughout the season.
“This young group, we’ve been able to spend a lot of time individually with some of these kids leading into this season so hopefully we can see growth from them as they take the field and grow together as a team. … That’s our expectation and we’re just going to keep teaching these kids to bring them along,” he said.
One of the biggest areas of growth will come in the team’s pitching unit as the Vikings look to rebound from graduating their two leaders on the mound from ’22.
For Quasebarth, it will be a pitch by committee as he feels there is plenty of talent throughout the roster that can step up and make plays from the bump and beyond.
“We’re looking at a lot of guys. … They’re going to see a lot of innings this year on the mound and the expectation is throwing quality strikes, not walking people and letting your defense make plays behind you,” Quasebarth said.
North White will host South Newton on Friday in game two of a back to back followed by a home matchup against Pioneer on April 10.