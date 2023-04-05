North White’s varsity baseball team is nearing the start of their 2023 season and with it comes a vast array of talent across the board as the Vikings boast returning experience from a season ago along with underclassmen who look to keep the program trending in the right direction.

For head coach Kirk Quasebarth, the team that the Vikings field this year is one that he believes will experience growth, improvement as well as a hopeful deep tourney run.

