bunt attempt

Clayton Burton attempts to lay down a bunt.

 Photo by Clay Maxfield

Twin Lake’s varsity baseball team made easy work of Hoosier Conference foe West Lafayette last week in game one of their home and home series against the Red Devils, starting with a road victory ending in a final of 17-5.

While Twin Lakes claimed the dub over Westside by way of their bats, Indians head coach Jake Burton credited senior pitcher Reed Richards and his ability to slowly step up and into a role that has provided Twin Lakes with more depth in their bullpen.