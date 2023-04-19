Twin Lake’s varsity baseball team made easy work of Hoosier Conference foe West Lafayette last week in game one of their home and home series against the Red Devils, starting with a road victory ending in a final of 17-5.
While Twin Lakes claimed the dub over Westside by way of their bats, Indians head coach Jake Burton credited senior pitcher Reed Richards and his ability to slowly step up and into a role that has provided Twin Lakes with more depth in their bullpen.
“First of all, Reed Richards is a senior and we weren’t planning on being in our starting rotation initially, more of a relief guy and he came in last couple games and threw well and got us a complete game,” Burton said. “They put the ball in play, our kids made the plays behind him and we swung the bats pretty well.”
Twin Lakes won game two against West Lafayette, 9-8 the following day at home.
On the road against the Red Devils, Twin Lakes put their first two runs up on the opposition in the top of the first off of a grounder to short by Tanner Coble.
Clayton Burton followed up with a double two at bats later and gave the Indians an early four run lead before Luke Deno got in on the mix with a line drive to left field for more offensive theatrics.
Coble led the team with five runs batted in (RBI) while Jaden Franceschina tallied three followed by two each from Deno and Burton.
Offensively, Burton believed that his team’s ability to get on the board early on was because of their patience in the batter’s box.
“Just the fact that we squared it up. We had good swings, we didn’t swing at balls out of the strike zone, we were patient at the plate. The things we needed to do to be successful. … We’re better than we were last year,” he said.
In game two at home against the Red Devils, Twin Lakes took a one run advantage going into the fourth inning before erupting for five runs and extending their lead to five before West Side began their comeback.
Five runs including three in the fifth by the opposition put Twin Lakes on their heels but stingy defense managed to hold off the come from behind win by West Lafayette as the Indians held on for the 9-8 victory.
Carson Wagner led the team with three RBIs while Jaden Franceschina struck out six batters in the win.
Twin Lakes will travel to Lafayette Jeff on Saturday for a doubleheader before playing at Frontier on Monday.